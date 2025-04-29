The Latest Small Business Grants Available to Entrepreneurs in the US

Staying on top of new funding opportunities is key to growing and sustaining your small business. Grants can help you cover costs, fuel innovation, or simply provide some breathing room—without the pressure of repayment.

Each week, we search for the most current small business grant programs available, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale, these grants could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

Check out this week’s list of active small business grants:

Finding reliable funding can be one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs and small business owners. Whether you’re launching a startup, expanding your team, or investing in new technology, securing a grant can offer the boost you need—without taking on debt. That’s why we’re here every week with the latest verified small business grant opportunities from across the country.

The City of Flint, in partnership with LISC Flint, has launched the Flint Small Business Rescue Fund, a one-time grant initiative aimed at supporting local businesses still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funded by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, the program will provide reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 to 20 eligible small businesses located within Flint city limits. The application period opens April 18 and runs through April 30, 2025.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will begin accepting applications next week for the Route 80 Business Assistance Grant Program, a financial aid initiative designed to support small businesses impacted by lane closures on Route 80 in Morris County. Applications open Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Gran Coramino Tequila, co-founded by comedian Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, has announced a new round of $10,000 grants for small businesses in under-resourced communities. The expansion brings the total amount awarded through The Coramino Fund to over $1.5 million, benefiting more than 150 entrepreneurs across the United States. Applications for this latest round of grants are now open.

Optimum Business and the Charleston Area Alliance have announced the opening of applications for the Lifting Up Small Businesses Grants, a new initiative aimed at bolstering small business growth in Kanawha County. As part of the program, 25 small businesses will each receive a $5,000 grant, totaling $125,000 in funding to support long-term economic prosperity in the region.

Comcast announced Thursday that 100 small businesses in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and surrounding communities will receive comprehensive grant packages through the Comcast RISE program. The initiative is part of a broader $3 million national effort aimed at supporting 500 small businesses across five U.S. regions.