In the News: Survey Reveals Attitudes Toward Generative AI and Data Privacy

A new survey released this week shows some differing viewpoints on the use of generative AI and data privacy.

Learn more about that study from Zoho and CRM Essentials and details on new tools from companies like Adobe, Etsy, and eBay in our weekly small business news roundup.

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has announced the general availability of Adobe Workfront Planning, a new offering within its enterprise work management application, Adobe Workfront.

Zoho Corporation just released the findings of its “Data Privacy and Generative AI Usage” study, conducted in collaboration with CRM Essentials. The study surveyed 1,000 U.S. employees across various industries, company sizes, and disciplines to understand how they interact with Generative AI at work, their attitudes toward the technology, and their concerns regarding data privacy.

eBay has announced a major redesign of its search experience, aimed at creating a more seamless, intuitive, and visually rich shopping journey for its users. After 18 months of extensive user research and testing, eBay’s new search interface features larger, high-resolution images, a modernized layout, and streamlined navigation, significantly improving the overall shopping experience.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced over $1 million in grant awards to three organizations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Puerto Rico. These grants are aimed at establishing new Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOCs) to enhance training and counseling services for veteran and military spouse small business owners.

Etsy, known for its unique and human-centered shopping experience, has announced the launch of its first-ever buyer membership program, Etsy Insider. This new initiative is designed to deepen customer loyalty and enhance the shopping experience for buyers, while also supporting the millions of small businesses that sell on the platform.

A New York man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for conspiring to defraud the United States by concealing income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Aniello Strocchia, the owner and operator of an auto repair shop in Maspeth, was found guilty of evading nearly $1 million in taxes over a five-year period.

A Colorado dentist has been charged with six counts of tax evasion, following an indictment unsealed on Friday by a federal grand jury in Denver. The charges against Ryan Ulibarri, who owns and operates Ulibarri Family Dentistry in Fort Collins, stem from his alleged use of an illegal tax shelter to conceal more than $3.5 million in income from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Hiscox, a global specialist insurer, has announced the launch of a new digital Professional Liability product specifically designed for contractors. This insurance offering includes tailored versions for both general contractors and artisan subcontractors, making it a unique product in the market due to its digital availability.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today that interest rates will remain unchanged for the fourth quarter of 2024, continuing the rates that have been in place. These rates apply to overpayments and underpayments for the calendar quarter beginning October 1, 2024.

LinkedIn has released a new report highlighting a significant increase in entrepreneurial aspirations among Black professionals. The report, titled “Black Business Boom,” reveals that 77% of Black professionals aim to start their own business or become entrepreneurs within the next year.

Pinterest has released its Fall 2024 Trend Report, showcasing the top trends that are shaping fashion, beauty, home decor, food, and hobbies this season. As a platform known for its role in inspiring users and driving trends, Pinterest has observed a significant rise in searches related to fall aesthetics and activities, signaling a season of creativity and cultural exploration.