What Are Ways to Streamline Operations in a Small Business?

Wearing many hats is a standard for most small business employees. But what if you could free up time and resources without sacrificing results? Streamlining your operations is the best way to achieve this goal.

In this comprehensive article, we’ve asked fourteen Operations experts, from managers to directors, about their experiences with optimization. They share a wealth of practical strategies from inventory management to project workflow. Whether you’re in construction, hospitality, or a different industry, these valuable tips and techniques will boost efficiency and propel any business forward.

“Operations managers, what is one way to streamline operations in a small business?”

1. Analyze Areas for Efficiency

“It truly takes a lot of thought, evaluation, and a bit of getting your hands dirty to streamline operations in the small-business world. Analyzing what is needed to improve efficiencies and utilizing the people you have and tools that are truly at your fingertips—’There has got to be an app for that’ mentality.

“Inexpensive apps that integrate with others you use, such as ClickUp or Asana with Slack, have made a world of difference. Being able to create anything from a task or project list to task trackers or SOPs, all in one spot, has made a drastic improvement in efficiencies and visibility for our business”. ~Brenda Tennent, Peak Cleaning Service, LLC

2. Reduce Errors and Free Up Employee Time

“As the Director of Business Operations at Stallion Express, I know how important it is for small companies to make their processes more efficient. Automating tasks is an effective strategy. By automating repetitive tasks like payroll and order processing, businesses can cut down on mistakes and give employees more time to work on more important projects.

“For example, at Stallion Express, we implemented automated tracking for our shipments. This not only made us 30% more efficient but also made our customers happier by providing them with information in real time.

“Statistics show that businesses can make up to 25% more money when they use technology. From what I’ve seen, using technology not only makes work easier but also makes employees more interested and driven. Streamlining processes will be important for long-term growth as we adapt to a competitive market.” ~Jen Seran, Stallion Express

3. Build Strong Supplier Relationships

“As a co-owner of a contract manufacturing firm, I’ve found that streamlining starts with building strong relationships with suppliers and focusing on quality. We invest heavily in supplier meetings, quality control programs, and scorecards to gain visibility and address issues proactively.

“For example, we implemented a quality checklist and multiple inspection points to catch defects early. We also close the culture gap through in-person meetings and understanding our suppliers’ communication styles. The result is trusted partnerships and cost savings from reduced defects and chargebacks.

“Technology also plays a key role. We automated billing, shipping notifications, and reporting to free up resources for high-priority tasks. Allowing remote work and flexible schedules boosts productivity and morale.

“No solution works for every business, so find options that align with your model. Regularly review metrics and processes to spot inefficiencies, then make small, incremental improvements. Streamlining is ongoing, so start simple and progress from there. Focus on growth-driving activities, not maintenance.” ~Albert Brenner, Altraco

4. Implement Project Management Systems

“Based on my experience, one effective way to streamline operations in a small business is as simple as it sounds: implement an automated project management system like Notion, JIRA, or Trello. These platforms consolidate tasks, schedules, and asynchronous communications, providing a clear overview of ongoing projects. Tools such as Gantt charts and shared calendars are integral, enabling efficient planning and time management. Even with a low budget and simple tools, adopting these systems helps small businesses operate like larger, more robust ones, boosting team determination and morale.

“Incorporating internal training ensures all team members are proficient with these tools, fostering a more cohesive workflow. Open communication is equally vital; designating specific roles as points of reference helps align the team and ensures everyone is on the same page. This approach not only saves time but also enhances overall productivity and accuracy. Additionally, it reduces personal stress, as employees know information is constantly tracked and can seek help comfortably. Finding answers and quickly solving problems is rewarding and motivates people to do more and better. Choosing the right tools and dynamically tracking information is crucial for small businesses, especially those working remotely.” ~Sarah Lasaracina, AlfredHospitalityAI.com

5. Standardize Recurring Tasks

“One effective way to streamline operations in a small business is by standardizing processes. Standardization involves creating detailed, step-by-step procedures for recurring tasks, ensuring consistency across the board. This approach reduces errors, improves efficiency, and makes it easier to train new employees, as they can quickly learn how to perform their tasks correctly by following established guidelines.

“To implement this, start by identifying critical tasks and documenting the exact steps needed to complete them. These standardized procedures can be stored in a shared online manual or project management tool, making them easily accessible to all team members. Regularly reviewing and updating these processes ensures they remain relevant as the business evolves. Standardization also simplifies scaling your business.

“As you grow, these established processes can be replicated across new locations or teams, maintaining quality and efficiency without needing to reinvent the wheel. Overall, standardized processes create a more efficient, scalable, and reliable operation, positioning your business for long-term success.” ~Michelle Aran, Velvet Caviar

6. Host an Operations Hackathon

“Create an ‘Operations Hackathon’ where your team collectively identifies and solves operational inefficiencies. Set aside a day or a few hours for this event and encourage everyone, from front-line staff to management, to participate. The goal is to brainstorm creative solutions to operational challenges, from cumbersome paperwork to inefficient workflows.

“During the hackathon, have teams present their ideas and prototype solutions. For example, one team might develop a custom dashboard to better track inventory levels in real time, while another might design a more efficient approval process for expense reports. Allow each team to test their solutions in a controlled environment and gather feedback. This collaborative approach generates innovative solutions and fosters a sense of ownership and engagement among employees. It breaks down traditional silos and encourages cross-functional teamwork, leading to a more agile and responsive organization.

“The hands-on involvement helps ensure that the solutions are practical and directly address the pain points experienced by your team. By turning operational improvements into a creative and interactive process, you can uncover unique strategies that streamline your business in ways you might not have considered otherwise.” ~Andrew Saladino, Kitchen Cabinet Kings

7. Adopt a Sprint-Based Structure

“One effective way we’ve streamlined operations is by adopting a sprint-based work structure. We organize our work into two-week sprints, where we set specific goals and deliverables. At the start of each sprint, we have a planning meeting to prioritize tasks and assign responsibilities. Throughout the sprint, we have daily quick check-ins to address any roadblocks.

“At the end, we review our progress and plan for the next sprint. This approach has helped us stay focused on our most important tasks and adapt quickly to changes.” ~Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

8. Embrace a JIT Inventory Management

“Adopting JIT (Just-In-Time) inventory management can fundamentally redefine small business operations. It ensures that one only purchases and stocks materials that are required to make goods or serve the market. By doing this, you greatly reduce holding costs, so that the locked-up capital can be used more profitably. It also provides less storage needs, which is a critical commodity for small businesses most of the time.

“JIT techniques put pressure on inventory to be closer to customer needs, which in turn, minimizes over-purchase of inventory. With improved forecasting and better ordering, this strategy has managed to improve the operations of companies. This means that more time will be spent on the actual growth and development of the business rather than on mere supervisory tasks in relation to stock management that bend the business and make it less able to adapt to the market. Therefore, this method proves to be a very effective one in the management of inventory as it will help to smoothen operations and reduce costs.” ~Jessica Bane, GoPromotional

9. Integrate a Construction CRM

“Using a well-organized construction CRM that provides clarity, timeline expectations, data, scheduling, and invoicing to everyone involved in a project will give everyone on your internal team access to key documents, but allow subcontractors to have access to certain items as well.

“Providing a CRM where your trades can access spec sheets, layouts, contracts, and scheduling will increase the efficiency of your team and subs. It will also cut back on the questioning back and forth, keeping everyone on the same page across multiple projects.” ~Casey Marks, Marks Building Co.

10. Apply the Eisenhower Matrix

“The Eisenhower Matrix has significantly improved our team’s ability to concentrate on high-impact tasks.

“By breaking down our tasks into four categories—urgent and important, important but not urgent, urgent but not important, and neither urgent nor important—we’ve managed to focus our efforts where they’re needed most. This method has streamlined our workflow, reducing the time spent on tasks that don’t advance our goals.

“For example, we now allocate specific times for strategic planning rather than letting it be overshadowed by day-to-day urgent issues. This prioritization has led to more effective time management and better results overall.” ~Erin Acheson, ZeroEyes

11. Utilize Software for Mundane Tasks

“Utilizing different software tools for mundane tasks is a great way to streamline a small business’s operation and will also effectively reduce costs. Small-business owners can pay simple monthly/annual fees for software tools that in the past would have required a separate company or even full-time employees to execute.” ~Jordan Edelson, Appetizer Mobile

12. Enhance Communication and Collaboration

“One effective way to achieve this is by implementing automation tools and technologies. Small businesses can cut back on spending excessive time and resources by automating social media, invoicing, inventory management, and customer follow-ups. Automation tools like accounting software (e.g., QuickBooks or Xero) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems (e.g., HubSpot or Salesforce) can efficiently handle these tasks. This shift allows teams to dedicate more time to activities that drive growth, such as innovation and customer engagement, rather than getting bogged down by repetitive tasks.

“Additionally, enhancing communication and collaboration through digital tools can further streamline operations. Asana, Trello, or Slack facilitate better team communication and task management. These tools help keep everyone on the same page, reduce email clutter, and ensure that projects progress smoothly and on schedule. Automation tools can also assist in data collection and analysis, providing insights into business operations that might be overlooked. Platforms like Google Analytics and business intelligence tools like Tableau can help track performance metrics, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.

“By leveraging these technologies, small businesses can optimize their processes, reduce human error, and improve operational efficiency, ultimately positioning themselves for scalable growth and a competitive edge in the market.” ~Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media