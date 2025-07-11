What Is a Virtual Assistant and How They Can Transform Your Business

Editor's Picks
-
Heartfelt Hanukkah Messages to Brighten the Season
-
How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business
-
How to Start a Staffing Agency
-
Effective Strategies for Tailoring Survey Questions for Better Insights Sponsored by QuestionPro
-
Creative Holiday Printing Ideas to Make Your Celebrations Memorable Sponsored by Avery
-
Virtual Backgrounds: Setting the Tone for Your Next Video Call
Susan Thompson is a staffing consultant and writer who specializes in small business hiring strategies. With more than 10 years of experience in recruitment, employee retention, and workforce planning, she has guided numerous small businesses in building strong and productive teams. Her expertise includes hiring best practices, effective onboarding processes, and talent management solutions that help business owners attract and retain top talent. Susan’s insights have been featured in leading HR and business publications. When not writing about staffing strategies, she enjoys gardening and trying out new baking recipes.