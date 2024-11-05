What is Cloud Telephony Service: What Businesses Need to Know

As any small business owner can attest, it’s not easy keeping up with all the changes that have taken place over the past few years. Businesses have had to navigate the pandemic, supply chain issues, inflation, social unrest and more. It’s been enough to make even the most seasoned of entrepreneurs lose sleep at night. But as the saying goes, “With adversity comes opportunity.”

One of the most significant opportunities to have emerged from the turbulent 2020s is an easier, more efficient path to going global. Once relegated to malls, neighborhood shops, and local office spaces, many small businesses today are able to expand their horizons thanks to innovative new technologies that enable them to work remotely and collaborate with partners, resources, and customers from anywhere in the world. To give their business an extra edge in the decentralized, global marketplace, many companies are turning to cloud phone systems and cloud telephony.

The cloud and the dispersed communication system it supports enable entrepreneurs to conduct business from almost anywhere. But how does cloud telephony work? What are its main benefits? And most importantly, how do you choose the best system for your business?

What is Cloud Telephony?

“Cloud telephony is a phone system that operates via mobile data or the Internet. The cloud’s ability to host everything from files to messaging, voice communication, and video transforms these systems into unified communications platforms,” explained OpenPhone co-founder and CEO Mahyar Raissi. “With them, businesses can grow without being tethered to traditional hardware. And they can access and share their data and systems from anywhere in the world.”

OpenPhone is a cloud telephony service available for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and web browsers. Founded in 2018, the platform has grown in popularity among startups and small businesses, boasting more than 40,000 customers.

Also referred to as cloud calling, cloud telephony provides users access to business voice services via any mobile or Internet connection. These services are virtual solutions managed by third parties off-premise, so there’s no hardware or other equipment for businesses to deal with. And cloud telephony isn’t limited to basic voice calling; it includes SMS and MMS messaging, file sharing, business software integrations and more.

How Does Cloud Telephony Work?

“Cloud telephony offers a ton of flexibility,” said Raissi. “It removes the need for hardwiring and intermediaries by handling the entire call routing process, allowing businesses to access their phone systems through a web browser or mobile application.”

“Cloud telephony is essentially software that lets you use your business phone system from any computer or smartphone,” said Raissi. “This removes the need to use outdated, on-premise desk phones. This means that users can make and receive calls using any internet-connected device, such as computers, tablets, or smartphones, enhancing flexibility for remote workers. Cloud telephony handles the entire call-routing process through a business phone service provider. That way, you can call and text from any device, automatically sync your business contacts across your devices, and work from wherever you wish.”

From a cloud telephony online dashboard, businesses can easily assign numbers to team members, initiate call forwarding, and take advantage of numerous other calling features. The provider takes care of all the behind-the-scenes aspects, freeing businesses from administrative overhead and the obligation to manage their own PBX/PABX. The service provider is the party responsible for building and operating the servers that run the business phone system.

What Are the Major Benefits of Cloud Telephony?

Simple-to-use: No more PBX systems gathering dust in the closet or obnoxious copper wiring. And businesses won’t have to call IT whenever there’s an issue. As for old-school desk phone hardware, it’s history, too.

Scalable: With traditional business phone systems, businesses have to devote a large amount of time and effort to scale the system as their organization grows. Every time a new employee is hired, companies have to purchase a new desk phone, get the person trained, and deal with increased costs.

Always up-to-date: With traditional PBX systems, all of the wires and hardware remain on-premises. That means a business’s in-house or outsourced IT department is in charge of maintaining and updating the system. So when updates happen, the business is usually required to purchase new equipment, servers, and other technology. In contrast, with cloud telephony, the service provider handles all of the technical aspects. All that a business will be required to do is occasionally update its mobile application to access all the new features and improvements.

Flexible: Flexible working arrangements are on the rise. From remote and hybrid working models to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies, businesses and employees alike are realizing the value of non-traditional working arrangements. Cloud telephony fits this model perfectly.

Key Features of Cloud Telephony

Cloud telephony offers a wide range of features that can significantly enhance business communications and boost productivity. One of the standout features is unified communications, which integrates multiple communication channels—such as voice, video, and messaging—into a single, cohesive platform. This means that businesses can manage all their communication needs from one place, streamlining processes and improving efficiency.

Another valuable feature is the auto-attendant. This function can answer calls, play customized greetings, and route calls to the appropriate person or department, ensuring that no call goes unanswered. Call forwarding is also a crucial feature, allowing users to forward calls to any phone number, whether it’s a mobile phone, landline, or another cloud phone number. This ensures that important calls are never missed, regardless of where team members are located.

Call recording is another essential feature, providing the ability to record and store calls for future reference. This can be particularly useful for training purposes or resolving disputes. Additionally, cloud telephony offers robust video conferencing capabilities, enabling users to hold virtual meetings and collaborate with team members remotely, which is especially valuable in today’s increasingly remote work environment.

Mobile app integration allows users to access their cloud phone system from their mobile devices, ensuring they can stay connected on the go. Similarly, web integration enables access to the cloud phone system from any web browser, providing flexibility and convenience. These features collectively make cloud telephony a powerful tool for modern business communications.

Cloud Telephony Security and Compliance

Security and compliance are paramount when it comes to cloud telephony services. Providers implement a range of measures to ensure the security and integrity of their systems. One of the primary security features is data encryption, which protects data both in transit and at rest, preventing unauthorized access and ensuring that sensitive information remains confidential.

Firewalls are another critical security measure, blocking unauthorized access to the provider’s systems and safeguarding against potential threats. Access controls are also in place to ensure that only authorized personnel can access the system, adding an extra layer of security.

Compliance certifications are a testament to a provider’s commitment to security and regulatory standards. Many cloud telephony providers obtain certifications such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR, demonstrating their adherence to industry best practices and legal requirements. Regular security audits are conducted to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, ensuring that the system remains secure and up-to-date.

By prioritizing security and compliance, cloud telephony providers offer businesses peace of mind, knowing that their data is protected and that they are meeting regulatory requirements.

Implementing Cloud Telephony

Implementing cloud telephony is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few simple steps. First, it’s essential to choose a reputable cloud telephony provider that meets your business needs. Look for a provider that offers the features and support you require.

Next, assess your internet connection to ensure it is stable and fast enough to support cloud telephony. A reliable internet connection is crucial for maintaining high-quality voice and video communications.

Once you have selected a provider and confirmed your internet connection, it’s time to configure your cloud phone system. This involves setting up extensions, call forwarding, and auto-attendant features to meet your business needs. Most providers offer user-friendly interfaces that make this process easy.

Training your staff is the next step. Ensure that your team knows how to use the cloud phone system, including making and receiving calls, using video conferencing, and accessing voicemail. Providing comprehensive training will help your team make the most of the new system.

Finally, test your cloud phone system to ensure that it is working correctly and that all features are functioning as expected. This step is crucial to identify and address any issues before fully transitioning to the new system.

Cloud Telephony Cost and Pricing

Understanding the cost and pricing models of cloud telephony is essential for making an informed decision. Cloud telephony providers typically offer several pricing models to accommodate different business needs.

Per-user pricing is a common model, where providers charge a monthly fee per user. This fee can range from $10 to $50 per user, depending on the features included. This model is ideal for businesses that want predictable monthly costs.

Per-minute pricing is another option, where providers charge a fee for each minute of call time. This fee can range from $0.01 to $0.10 per minute. This model is suitable for businesses with variable call volumes.

Flat-rate pricing offers a set number of minutes or features for a flat monthly fee. This model provides cost predictability and can be a good option for businesses with consistent call volumes.

For large businesses or enterprises, custom pricing plans are often available. These plans are tailored to the specific needs of the business and can include a range of features and services.

By understanding these pricing models, businesses can choose the option that best fits their budget and communication needs.

Cloud Telephony Support and Maintenance

Support and maintenance are critical components of any cloud telephony service. Providers offer various options to ensure that their systems run smoothly and efficiently.

24/7 technical support is a common offering, providing businesses with round-the-clock assistance for any technical issues or concerns. This ensures that help is always available when needed.

Online support resources, such as knowledge bases and FAQs, are also available to help users troubleshoot common issues. These resources provide quick and easy access to information, reducing the need for direct support.

Regular software updates are essential for maintaining the security and functionality of the cloud telephony system. Providers release updates to address security vulnerabilities, add new features, and improve performance.

Maintenance contracts are another option, offering ongoing support and maintenance for the cloud telephony system. These contracts provide businesses with peace of mind, knowing that their system is being actively managed and maintained.

By offering robust support and maintenance options, cloud telephony providers ensure that businesses can rely on their communication systems to operate efficiently and effectively.

How Do You Choose a Cloud Telephony Provider?

One of the most important aspects of choosing a cloud telephony provider is finding one that offers all the features the business needs. Some of the top features to look for in a business cloud telephony system are voicemail, toll-free number availability, auto-attendant abilities, shared phone numbers, snippets and auto-replies, and easy integrations with business systems (like CRM).

Every business will have a different set of priorities. The trick is to identify must-haves vs. nice-to-haves. It’s also important to check customer reviews. Businesses make big claims about customer satisfaction and usability, but sometimes this is just marketing fodder. Using G2 or any other software review database, businesses can access product information, complete with a list of features and customer feedback.

It’s also extremely important for businesses to choose a system that’s easy to use. As Raissi highlights, an intuitive user experience can make a huge difference.

“When you have a business phone app that’s as intuitive as your other apps, there is no learning curve,” he said. “You can easily customize your phone settings and onboard teammates without the need to pay for IT support. This helps save businesses valuable time and resources.”

Data safety, privacy and security should be prioritized as well. Businesses are trusting service providers with one of their most valuable assets, their data. And unfortunately, some providers will use everything a business shares to their own advantage. Businesses need to ensure their provider has encryption, follows data protection standards and in no way has permission to use, view or sell user data.

And last but not least, it’s essential to understand the full price of any cloud telephony solution. Account for setup fees, maintenance, and subscription costs. Sometimes, sifting through all the hidden charges to find the real price can be difficult. But it can save time and money in the long run.