Let’s start with a different question… What is cybersecurity? It’s one that a lot of small businesses need to ask today. And the answers need to include information on phishing. What it is, what to do about it, and how it can affect your enterprise if you don’t do anything.

What is phishing? Phishing attacks are designed to trick you into giving up sensitive information. Cybercriminals use phishing emails to pose as credible institutions.

They want personal details and to steal credit card information, or to install malware on a computer. A targeted attack can include malicious web links to fake websites.

A phishing attack is one of the cybersecurity terms you should know.

What is a Phishing Attack?

Phishing is an online scam technique that cybercriminals use to deceive people into giving away their private information, such as passwords or credit card numbers. This cyberattack method tricks internet users by pretending to be someone they trust.

A common way this is done is through deceptive emails that seem legit at first glance. These emails often contain links or attachments that, when clicked on, can install harmful software on the user’s computer.

This software can then steal information or even take control of the computer. When someone is tricked in this way, they have fallen for a phishing scam.

A Brief History of Phishing Attacks

To truly grasp what is phishing, we must examine its origins. This malicious tactic started to emerge in the mid-1990s when online deceivers employed fake identities to mislead individuals.

One notable event in the history of phishing was the “I Love You” email scam. This email seemed innocent but contained a harmful link that caused significant online chaos.

Nowadays, the threat of phishing has grown immensely. Predictions say that as many as 6 billion phishing attempts could happen this year. With numbers like these, it’s crucial to always be cautious when receiving unexpected emails or messages.

Types of Phishing

While deceptive emails are the most common type of phishing attack, especially for businesses, there are other methods scammers use to try and steal information. For instance, they might set up fake websites that look like ones you trust, hoping you’ll enter your login details.

Let’s take a look at the different kinds of phishing attacks that people and businesses need to be wary of:

Spear Phishing

Spear phishing is a targeted form of attack. Instead of sending out thousands of generic scam emails hoping someone will bite, spear phishers take time to research their victims.

They gather data about a specific person, organization, or business and then craft a personalized email that appears to come from a trusted source. For instance, they might impersonate a coworker or a known business partner.

The goal is to get the target to trust the email enough to click a link or share sensitive information. Everyone, especially those in prominent roles in an organization, needs to be vigilant against these well-crafted threats.

Email Phishing

The most common method of phishing occurs via email. Scammers distribute large quantities of emails to potential victims, hoping that even a small percentage will be deceived by the scam.

These emails often use urgent language, like wa arning about a security breach, to make the recipient act quickly without thinking. They might ask for personal information directly or include a link to a fake website that looks like a legitimate service you use.

To safeguard yourself from email phishing, always scrutinize the sender’s address, remain cautious of unexpected emails that contain urgent requests, and avoid clicking on any suspicious links.

Simulated phishing emails are the ones that criminals send to test their efforts. This Microsoft Office document talks about what to look for. Here’s some good info on spam filters too.

Vishing

Not all phishing attacks occur in the conventional digital format. Vishing, or voice phishing, entails scammers attempting to trick individuals over the phone. They may impersonate representatives from your bank, the IRS, or other credible-sounding organizations.

They’ll often create a fake crisis, like claiming there’s a problem with your account, to get you to share personal or financial information over the phone.

It’s always a good idea, if you receive such a call, to hang up and then call the organization directly using a phone number you know is legitimate. This way, you can confirm if the call was genuine or an attempt at vishing.

The Federal Trade Commission wants you to report vishing to them.

Whaling

Whaling is a specialized form of spear phishing. Instead of going after just anyone, these attackers aim for the “big fish” in an organization—think CEOs, CFOs, and other top executives.

The attackers often invest significant time in creating a convincing message, potentially posing as a trusted business partner or a colleague in a leadership position. They may request the executive to approve a financial transaction or disclose confidential company information.

Due to the high-level targets and potentially massive implications of these scams, it’s crucial for company leadership to be trained and cautious about unsolicited and unexpected communication.

Angler Phishing

The digital realm is vast, and scammers have found ways to exploit almost every corner of it. Angler phishing focuses on social media platforms. Here, attackers create fake customer service accounts for well-known brands.

When a user complains or asks a question on the brand’s official page, the fake account responds with a request for personal or login details.

To avoid this trap, always double-check the authenticity of accounts before sharing information, especially if they approached you first.

Smishing

With almost everyone owning a mobile phone, text messages become another avenue for phishing. Smishing, or SMS phishing, involves receiving a text message that seems to be from a trusted organization, like your bank.

The message might warn you about a potential issue with your account and prompt you to click a link or call a number. Always be wary of unsolicited texts, especially if they ask for personal information or prompt immediate action.

Clone Phishing

In clone phishing, attackers take a legitimate email you’ve received, replicate it, and then slightly alter it for malicious intent. They might change a link or attachment in the email, making it harmful.

Then, they’ll resend this “cloned” email, making it appear as if it’s coming from the original sender. To guard against this, it’s helpful to pay attention to small details in emails and always double-check with the sender if something feels off.

Water Hole Phishing

This strategy is a bit more indirect. Attackers identify websites that employees of a particular organization frequently visit. They then try to compromise those sites. When an employee visits the “watering hole,” they might unknowingly download malicious software.

It’s like predators waiting at a watering hole for their prey. To defend against such threats, businesses should ensure employees are educated about safe browsing practices and maintain strong cybersecurity defenses.

Comparing Phishing Tactics

To help differentiate and quickly recognize the various types of phishing attacks, refer to the table below:

Type Characteristics Delivery Method Spear Phishing Targeted at specific individuals/groups; from credible source Emails Email Phishing Generic messages, unofficial email addresses Emails Vishing Voice-based deception, typically about account problems Phone calls Whaling Targets senior officials, involves financial transactions Emails Angler Phishing Focus on social media, uses fake posts and tweets Social media platforms Smishing Text-based, might have unusual area codes SMS/text messages Clone Phishing Appears to be from common service, requests known information Emails Water Hole Phishing Targets websites employees frequently visit Compromised websites or fake web addresses

How to Recognize Phishing Scams

Recognizing phishing scams is crucial in safeguarding your personal and business information. Here are some telltale signs:

Bad Grammar and Spelling : Spear phishing campaigns aren’t effective when you spot these errors. Bad spelling might be legit, or it can be a way to get around filters that prevent phishing attacks. Grammatical errors top the red flag list in emails and on phishing websites.

: Spear phishing campaigns aren’t effective when you spot these errors. Bad spelling might be legit, or it can be a way to get around filters that prevent phishing attacks. Grammatical errors top the red flag list in emails and on phishing websites. Generic Greetings : Don’t supply account numbers online. Especially when your bank doesn’t know your name, generic greetings from organizations you work with should tip you off. A “Dear Sir” email might be an attempt to get malware installed.

: Don’t supply account numbers online. Especially when your bank doesn’t know your name, generic greetings from organizations you work with should tip you off. A “Dear Sir” email might be an attempt to get malware installed. Email Domains That Don’t Match : Reputable companies use their own email domains. Phishing emails have small errors, like Microsoft, or they get sent from a generic domain like Gmail. Phishing domains are a common method they use to get you to download malware.

: Reputable companies use their own email domains. Phishing emails have small errors, like Microsoft, or they get sent from a generic domain like Gmail. Phishing domains are a common method they use to get you to download malware. Suspicious Sender Address : Check if the email comes from a legitimate domain. Phishers often use email addresses that mimic legitimate ones with minor alterations.

: Check if the email comes from a legitimate domain. Phishers often use email addresses that mimic legitimate ones with minor alterations. Urgent or Threatening Language : Phishing attempts often create a sense of urgency, prompting immediate action to resolve a supposed issue.

: Phishing attempts often create a sense of urgency, prompting immediate action to resolve a supposed issue. Mismatched URLs : Hover over any links in the email (without clicking) to see if the URL and domain name match what you would expect from the legitimate site.

: Hover over any links in the email (without clicking) to see if the URL and domain name match what you would expect from the legitimate site. Requests for Personal Information : Legitimate companies rarely ask for sensitive information through email.

: Legitimate companies rarely ask for sensitive information through email. Unsolicited Attachments: Be wary of unexpected email attachments, which may contain malware.

What Are Examples of Phishing?

Here are some examples of malicious software that can lead to financial loss and identity theft. Additionally, there are other instances of phishing as well.

Link Manipulation : This type has phishing links that lead to malicious websites. The fake web pages ask for account credentials.

: This type has phishing links that lead to malicious websites. The fake web pages ask for account credentials. Evil Twin Wi-Fi : Access points get spoofed. People get internet access to the wrong Hotspot. Watch out for access points in shopping malls, coffee shops, etc.

: Access points get spoofed. People get internet access to the wrong Hotspot. Watch out for access points in shopping malls, coffee shops, etc. Malvertising : Advertising and pop-ups with links that install malicious code. Malicious links are common, as are malicious attachments.

: Advertising and pop-ups with links that install malicious code. Malicious links are common, as are malicious attachments. CEO Fraud : Impersonates high-level executives to request unauthorized transfers of funds.

: Impersonates high-level executives to request unauthorized transfers of funds. Clone Phishing: Uses a legitimate previously sent email with a malicious attachment or link replaced.

Advanced Phishing Techniques to Be Aware Of

Cybercriminals are constantly evolving their tactics. Here are advanced phishing techniques you should be aware of:

Deepfake Phishing : Uses AI-generated audio or video clips that mimic known contacts or public figures to manipulate victims into performing financial transactions or sharing confidential information.

: Uses AI-generated audio or video clips that mimic known contacts or public figures to manipulate victims into performing financial transactions or sharing confidential information. HTTPS Phishing : Utilizes websites with HTTPS to appear secure and legitimate, misleading users into thinking they are on a genuine site.

: Utilizes websites with HTTPS to appear secure and legitimate, misleading users into thinking they are on a genuine site. AI-Powered Phishing: Employs artificial intelligence to create more convincing phishing emails by analyzing victim’s online behavior and crafting personalized messages that are harder to detect.

By staying informed about these phishing techniques and knowing how to recognize them, you can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to these scams. Always exercise caution when handling unsolicited communications and when in doubt, directly contact the supposed sender through a verified method.

How Does a Phishing Scam Work?

Phishing uses email and other forms of communication. The criminal usually poses as a legitimate company like a bank or supplier. The sender is trying to get access to sensitive information such as Like bank account numbers or admin passwords.

Victims may be deceived into clicking a link that leads to a phishing website, as these scams come in various forms. Some hackers create fake social media profiles to carry out their schemes.

Basic attacks attempt to trick people into entering confidential information or personal details. Prizes won in false competitions, and winning vouchers are common techniques.

Finally, here’s a list of the best phishing training options for you and your employees.