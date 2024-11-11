Whatnot Announces Product Updates for Streamlined Shipping and Community Engagement

Whatnot has introduced a series of new features aimed at enhancing the selling experience for its users. These updates include improvements to the shipping process, cohost follower notifications, and other tools designed to simplify operations for sellers and help them expand their audience. Here’s a breakdown of Whatnot’s latest product updates:

Streamlined Shipping with Bulk Label Generation and Sorting Options

To address the time-consuming process of printing labels one by one, Whatnot has enhanced the bulk label generation experience. These updates are designed to make managing multiple orders more efficient:

Automatic Bulk Actions Sidebar : Desktop users now have immediate access to bulk shipping tools through an automatically displayed sidebar in the Shipments tab, allowing them to generate labels quickly.

: Desktop users now have immediate access to bulk shipping tools through an automatically displayed sidebar in the Shipments tab, allowing them to generate labels quickly. Mobile-Web Support : Mobile users can now access bulk actions via a new button, making it possible to manage orders on the go.

: Mobile users can now access bulk actions via a new button, making it possible to manage orders on the go. Packing Slip and Label Sorting: Soon, users will be able to sort packing slips and labels by username, providing an organized approach to post-show fulfillment.

Easier-to-Select Shipping Profiles

Whatnot has redesigned shipping profile options based on user feedback to simplify listing setups and improve accuracy in shipping costs:

Suggested Shipping Profiles : Sellers will now see recommended profiles based on item categories and previously used profiles.

: Sellers will now see recommended profiles based on item categories and previously used profiles. Curated Category-Specific Profiles : Popular categories like sports cards, TCG, coins, and fashion now have dedicated profiles for easy selection.

: Popular categories like sports cards, TCG, coins, and fashion now have dedicated profiles for easy selection. Quick-Add Profiles: Sellers can quickly create a new profile if an existing one does not match their product.

These updates aim to make fulfillment easier and more predictable for sellers by minimizing adjustments.

Cohost Follower Notifications to Expand Audience Reach

To help sellers attract more viewers, Whatnot has introduced cohost follower notifications for collaborative streams:

Cohost Follower Notifications : Followers of a cohost are notified when they join a show, bringing in more viewers.

: Followers of a cohost are notified when they join a show, bringing in more viewers. Targeted Audience Notifications: These notifications are sent to followers who don’t already follow the main host or have not bookmarked the show, ensuring focused engagement without duplication.

This feature offers sellers a new way to connect with potential buyers and build their audience through cohosted streams.

Sunsetting Verified Checkmarks

As of December 1, Whatnot will remove Verified Checkmarks, aiming to focus on badges that reflect quality service, such as those in the Premier Shop program.