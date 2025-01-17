WhatsApp Scams to Watch Out For

With over 2 billion users today, WhatsApp is an extremely popular platform in various regions around the globe. However, it’s not only legitimate users who are taking advantage of this app to stay in touch. A significant number of scammers are also using it to deceive individuals. Consequently, WhatsApp scams, along with cases of identity theft and voicemail hacking, are increasing.

We’ve listed 10 WhatsApp scams so you can recognize them and avoid them, along with other helpful tips and information.

Different Types of Scams Being Run on the App

A major challenge with WhatsApp scams is there’s not just one or two types of fraud that need to be addressed to fix the problem. In the last few years, various types of WhatsApp scams have become the norm. From hackers poaching for bank account details to criminals impersonating friends and family and asking users to transfer money, it’s become rather sophisticated.

Whatsapp Business Account Scams

In numerous instances, scammers have created fraudulent business accounts to deceive users. These accounts closely mimic verified business accounts, making detection more challenging for users. As a business owner, it’s essential to monitor for scammers impersonating your business and report any suspicious accounts. Additionally, be aware that a business account marked with a grey question mark indicates that WhatsApp has not verified it.

Whatsapp Wrong Number Scams

Most WhatsApp scammers are highly advanced in using technology to defraud people. Take the wrong number scams, for example. Using automated chatbots, scammers get in touch with potential victims, engaging them in conversations only to rip them off. The process is fairly straightforward. The scammer will contact a potential victim who will presume it’s a random wrong number. Once a conversation is initiated, the scammer will create a highly sophisticated strategy to gain access to personal details.

Verification Trick

The verification scam is another common way of hacking into a WhatsApp account. The victim receives two messages almost at the same time. One message is typically an apology from a friend or family member who says they accidentally sent a verification code to the victim’s account. They then ask for the code. Once the code is shared, the hacker takes complete control of the victim’s WhatsApp account.

Impersonation/The Mom & Dad Scam

The simplest method for scamming individuals is by pretending to be a friend or family member. The Mom and Dad scam has existed for several years and has now made its way to WhatsApp, where scammers impersonate a family member to deceive their victims. In this scenario, the victim receives a message from a supposed family member who claims to have lost their phone. They then request the victim to provide their bank account details.

WhatsApp Hijacking

Cyber hijackers are adept at gaining complete access to their victim’s phones. Some of them do this so well that it takes at least a couple of hours, if not days, for the victim to realize what has happened. They get the victims to install spyware that reveals confidential information such as usernames, passwords, and more.

Voicemail Hacking

Another common scam is voicemail hacking, which lets the scammers break into a victim’s voicemail and find access to their WhatsApp. Scammers download WhatsApp and select the option to claim they never received a verification code via phone. Since they are aware WhatsApp calls users when they select this option, they hack the voicemail to change the PIN and gain access to the victim’s account.

Compromised App

In recent years, several reports have emerged to suggest the existence of malware hidden in WhatsApp. Once the compromised apps are downloaded, users receive several spam messages and links to download suspicious pages.

Malicious Links

A simple scam method that has been around for many years now, scammers send external links to the victims to access their accounts. Most scammers dupe users by promising them quick rewards by clicking the links. Once they do so, users are redirected to an external site where they are asked to share personal information in order to receive a prize. Scammers usually use this information to defraud the victim or sell it off to other

Whatsapp crypto scam

Ripping off victims by presenting them with a profitable scheme is a common tactic used by scammers. Typically, scammers begin by befriending their target. After building a solid relationship, they introduce a cryptocurrency scheme. If they successfully ensnare the victim, they will request that the victim transfer money to a cryptocurrency trading site. Unfortunately, that will be the last time the victim sees their money.

Complete the Survey

Completing an online survey promising rewards is tempting for many users. Realizing this, many scammers are sending spyware links in the guise of surveys to unsuspecting victims. These straightforward-looking surveys get victims to share confidential information that is then used to impersonate them.

What is WhatsApp Fraud?

Like most cyber frauds, WhatsApp scams involve a largely sophisticated process where users unwittingly end up sharing confidential information. Scammers are mostly interested in harvesting personal information so they can impersonate users and access their money. Given that a billion users are on WhatsApp today, the platform becomes all the more attractive to these scam artists.

In other cases, they use spyware to gain complete control over the phone. This is done using a fake WhatsApp verification code that’s often difficult to detect and trace back.

In the last year, WhatsApp scams have gone up by 2,000%. This alarming trend is prompting experts to demand better from WhatsApp and to take adequate steps to protect data.

READ MORE: WhatsApp Has New Privact Features

How WhatsApp Users Can Protect Themselves from These Scams

While it’s true that WhatsApp scams are increasing steadily, not all is lost for WhatsApp users. Understanding the psyche of a WhatsApp scammer is a great way to protect your account and data. What they are really after is your information, so make sure your account details are not easily accessible. Any time you receive a suspicious or unknown message, make sure you block the contact. Be wary of clicking on any links, even if it looks like you received them from someone you know. Most importantly, don’t act in haste, even if the unknown contact sounds familiar.

Tips for Spotting a Whatsapp Scam Message

Here are some simple tips to spot a WhatsApp scam message.

Check the tone of the message: One simple way to ascertain a message’s legitimacy is to check the communication method. In most cases, scammers try to create a sense of urgency to prompt the user to act in haste. Messages from an unknown number: Unless the scammer has hijacked an account, they will send messages from unknown numbers. Demands for urgent payment: Scammers will typically ask you to send money promptly via sites such as PayPal that do not require any bank details. Grammatical mistakes: Most scammers compose messages with spelling mistakes. No option to call back: Another common trait is the unknown number that contacts you is generally inaccessible. In other words, you will not be able to call back.

Tips for Spotting a WhatsApp Scam Message Description Check the Tone of the Message Assess the message's legitimacy by examining the urgency it conveys, as scammers often use pressure tactics. Messages from an Unknown Number Be wary of messages from unfamiliar numbers, as scammers usually send messages from numbers not in your contacts. Demands for Urgent Payment Watch out for requests for immediate payment via platforms like PayPal that don't require bank details. Grammatical Mistakes Many scam messages contain spelling and grammatical errors, indicating their lack of professionalism. No Option to Call Back If the sender's number is inaccessible and you can't call back, it's a sign of a potential scam message.

How to Avoid and Stop Whatsapp Scams Altogether

With other users falling prey to these scams all the time, it’s a real concern to become a target of these hackers. That being said, preventing WhatsApp scams is not impossible. Here are some ways to avoid WhatsApp scams altogether.

Set up two-factor authentication: This gives your account an additional layer of security and makes it harder for scammers to target your account. Add a pin to your voicemail: This will prevent the scammer from accessing WhatsApp verification codes from your voicemail. Verify with family and friends: If you get a message or call from a family member or friend requesting money, be sure to call them to verify the request before sending any funds. Avoid clicking on links: No matter how tempting the language is, do not click on external links. Analyze the language of messages: When you receive a message from a contact or an unknown number, spend some time evaluating the language. Will your friend really write like that? Do you find any spelling errors?

Reporting WhatsApp scam Messages

If you suspect a suspicious message, you can report it to WhatsApp directly.

On your Android phone, open WhatsApp, click on More Options, go to Settings – Help – Contact Us, and report the message.

On iOS, open WhatsApp and click on Settings – Help – Contact Us.

Closing Down Your Whatsapp Account if You’ve Been Scammed

If you fall victim to a scam, you may consider closing your account to avoid similar scams in the future. But first, you may want to understand what made you vulnerable to scammers.

Why are you getting random WhatsApp messages?

Everyone receives random messages on social media. So, it’s nothing out of the blue. In most cases, you might be receiving spam that is different than scam messages.

Why do catfish use WhatsApp?

For catfishing, WhatsApp has become a popular platform because it’s used by billions of people all over the world. Moreover, its ease of use means scammers have a greater chance of trapping an unsuspecting victim.

Can you control who sends you WhatsApp Messages?

You can limit the number of people contacting you on WhatsApp. To do so, you need to go to your WhatsApp settings and Privacy option and choose “My contacts” or Nobody. This will prevent unknown contacts from reaching out to you.

The Role of Education in Combating WhatsApp Scams

As WhatsApp scams continue to proliferate, education plays a crucial role in empowering users to recognize and resist these fraudulent activities. With the complexity and variety of scams on the rise, understanding the tactics employed by scammers is a fundamental step in safeguarding oneself and the wider online community. Education can be a powerful tool in raising awareness and fostering a culture of vigilance against WhatsApp scams.

Raising Awareness and Enhancing Digital Literacy

Education is key to raising awareness about the different types of WhatsApp scams and their evolving strategies. By providing users with information about common scams, red flags, and the methods used by scammers, individuals can become better equipped to identify suspicious messages and requests. Digital literacy programs can empower users to critically assess messages, links, and requests for personal information, helping them make informed decisions online.

Empowering Users to Make Informed Choices

Education empowers users to make informed choices when confronted with potentially fraudulent situations. By understanding the tactics employed by scammers, individuals can better assess the legitimacy of messages, offers, and requests. This knowledge enables users to protect their personal information, avoid clicking on malicious links, and refrain from sharing sensitive data with unknown sources.

Fostering a Culture of Vigilance and Reporting

Educational efforts can contribute to fostering a culture of vigilance among WhatsApp users. When users are aware of the risks and tactics used by scammers, they are more likely to adopt proactive measures to safeguard themselves and others. Encouraging users to report suspicious messages and accounts to WhatsApp authorities enhances the collective effort to combat scams and prevent them from spreading further.

Collaboration Between Platforms and Educational Institutions

To effectively combat WhatsApp scams, collaboration between social media platforms and educational institutions is vital. Social media platforms can provide educational resources, guides, and tips on recognizing and reporting scams. Educational institutions can integrate digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness into their curricula, equipping students with essential skills to navigate the online landscape safely.

Constant Adaptation and Updated Resources

Given the ever-changing landscape of scams, educational initiatives need to be flexible and current. Consistently updating resources and materials to incorporate new scam tactics ensures that users are aware of the latest threats. By remaining informed about new scams, users can effectively safeguard themselves.

Conclusion: Combating WhatsApp Scams Through Education and Awareness As WhatsApp scams become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent, the role of education and awareness in combating these fraudulent activities cannot be overstated. Educating users about the various types of scams and their warning signs is essential in empowering them to make informed choices and protect their personal information. Raising digital literacy levels can help individuals recognize suspicious messages, avoid malicious links, and prevent sharing sensitive data with unknown sources. Furthermore, fostering a culture of vigilance and encouraging the reporting of suspicious activities are critical steps in creating a safer online environment. Collaboration between social media platforms, like WhatsApp, and educational institutions is key in providing up-to-date resources and guides for users. As scammers continually adapt their tactics, so must our educational efforts evolve to counter new threats effectively. Ultimately, by enhancing user education and promoting a proactive approach to digital safety, we can significantly reduce the impact of WhatsApp scams, safeguarding not only individual users but also the broader online community from these malicious practices.