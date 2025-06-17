When You Are a Number One Draft Pick and They Call You a Bust

This is one of those comeback stories people love; well sort of.

On The Small Business Radio, I interviewed Matt Antonelli—a former first-round MLB draft pick, professional baseball player, and now a successful coach and business owner. He offers more than just sports anecdotes; it revealed invaluable lessons for entrepreneurs navigating the often-unpredictable journey of running a small business. Drawing from Matt’s baseball career, the interview illuminated the shared challenges of resilience, failure, identity, and leadership that bind the worlds of sports and entrepreneurship.

Matt’s path from top prospect to struggling in Triple-A embodies the roller coaster that both athletes and business owners inevitably face. He candidly shared how one day he was on the rise, and the next, he was fighting to stay in the game. For entrepreneurs, this is a familiar rhythm—periods of rapid growth often followed by unexpected setbacks. Matt stressed the importance of focusing on consistent routines and the day-to-day process rather than obsessing over results. He encouraged business owners to set short-term goals, track key performance metrics, and celebrate small wins to maintain morale. More importantly, he advocated for building a “resilience toolkit” that includes stress management practices, a trusted support network, and regular business plan reviews to stay flexible and adaptive.

One of the most important themes of the conversation was the danger of tying your identity too closely to your business. Just as athletes often measure their worth by their performance, entrepreneurs can fall into the trap of believing that success or failure in business defines their personal value. Matt advised listeners to recognize their worth beyond their professional roles—by identifying personal passions, engaging in hobbies, and nurturing relationships outside of work. Setting boundaries, maintaining self-reflection, and seeking external feedback were highlighted as essential tools for staying grounded.

Failure, Matt emphasized, is an inevitable and necessary teacher. His own experiences in Triple-A forced him to confront tough realities and grow both personally and professionally. Rather than avoiding failure, he suggested normalizing it within company culture—sharing stories, conducting project post-mortems, and encouraging experimentation. Matt’s advice was clear: treat failures as data points, not dead ends, and develop mental routines that help you bounce back stronger.

Another pivotal moment in Matt’s life came when he transitioned from player to coach—a decision driven by honest self-assessment and acceptance of change. He urged business owners to regularly evaluate what’s working in their companies and within their own roles. If something isn’t serving the business or aligning with their strengths, it might be time to pivot. Matt reminded listeners not to fear change but to plan for it—whether that’s refining a product or preparing for a future exit or leadership transition.

Leadership, for Matt, means being transparent and deeply invested in mentorship. He openly shares his past failures with players to help them build resilience. This philosophy translates seamlessly to small business leadership. By being honest about both wins and losses, creating space for open dialogue, and supporting team development, entrepreneurs can foster a more committed and capable workforce. Demonstrating how to navigate adversity with poise can be as impactful as any formal training.

Finally, Matt underscored a truth that many avoid: success is unpredictable. Despite talent and hard work, outcomes are often influenced by timing and luck. For business owners, this means focusing on what can be controlled—effort, preparation, and adaptability—while staying committed to a long-term vision. Celebrating progress, no matter how small, becomes key to sustaining momentum.

Listen to the entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.