10 Best Websites to Buy Craft Supplies Online

When you’re looking to buy craft supplies online, it’s crucial to know which websites offer the best selections and user experiences. For instance, CraftOutlet.com specializes in wholesale supplies, whereas CraftDirect.com focuses on paper crafts and scrapbooking. If you prefer unique items, Etsy features handmade products from independent sellers. Each of these sites has its strengths, but the options don’t stop there. Discovering more about these platforms can greatly improve your crafting projects.

Key Takeaways

CraftOutlet.com offers discounted wholesale craft supplies, with up to 50% off across categories like floral supplies and home decor.

CraftDirect.com features a vast selection of scrapbook materials and die-cutting machines, with free shipping on orders over $69.

Etsy serves as a marketplace for unique handmade and vintage supplies, supporting independent sellers with customizable options.

JoAnn specializes in quality fabrics and crafts, providing valuable project ideas and a robust loyalty program for additional discounts.

Michaels boasts over 40,000 products, frequently offering sales with savings of up to 50% and specialized crafting tools.

CraftOutlet.com: Wholesale Craft Supplies to the Public

When you’re looking for a reliable source of craft supplies, CraftOutlet.com stands out as a leading option for both individual crafters and small businesses.

This site offers a vast selection of wholesale craft supplies to the public, making it an ideal choice for educators seeking craft supplies for schools. You can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on various crafting materials, perfect for bulk purchases.

The user-friendly interface simplifies navigation through categories like floral supplies, home decor, and seasonal items. CraftOutlet.com frequently updates its inventory, ensuring you have access to a diverse range of products to inspire creativity.

Furthermore, with options for in-store pick-up and competitive pricing, your shopping experience becomes both convenient and budget-friendly.

CraftDirect.com: Paper Crafts, Scrapbook Supply, and More

CraftDirect.com stands out as a premier destination for paper crafting enthusiasts, offering an extensive selection of scrapbook supplies, die-cutting machines, stamps, and more. You’ll find competitive pricing, with discounts up to 50% on many items. Plus, if your order exceeds $69, you can enjoy free shipping, making it an excellent choice for bulk purchases. The website updates its inventory regularly, so you’ll always discover the latest trends in craft supplies.

Category Features Scrapbooking Supplies Wide range of materials Die-Cutting Machines Various brands and models Stamps Selection for every occasion

Navigating the site is user-friendly, helping you quickly locate the supplies you need.

Etsy: Unique Handmade and Vintage Craft Supplies

Etsy serves as a lively online marketplace where you can discover a diverse array of unique handmade and vintage craft supplies suited to your specific needs.

With millions of listings, you’ll find everything from one-of-a-kind fabrics and yarns to specialty beads and handcrafted tools designed for various crafting projects. The platform’s user-friendly search and filter system makes it easy to locate craft items by category, price range, or location, often supporting small businesses and independent sellers.

Many sellers offer customizable options, allowing you to request specific colors, sizes, or designs for your materials, enhancing your project’s personalization.

Furthermore, Etsy hosts a dynamic community where you can exchange ideas, tips, and inspiration through reviews and seller profiles.

JoAnn: Quality Fabrics and Crafting Materials

JoAnn stands out as a premier destination for quality fabrics and crafting materials, offering a vast selection that caters to a variety of sewing and crafting needs.

When you engage in crafts direct online shopping at JoAnn, you’ll find:

An extensive range of quality fabrics, including cotton, fleece, and specialty materials. A variety of crafting supplies like yarn, scrapbooking materials, and home décor items. Valuable resources such as project ideas, tutorials, and seasonal craft supplies.

With frequent discounts and a robust loyalty program, shopping at JoAnn becomes both economical and rewarding.

You can earn points on your purchases, redeeming them for discounts on future orders. This improves your overall crafting experience and makes it easier to find exactly what you need.

Michaels: Comprehensive Crafting Store Online

Michaels stands out as a thorough online crafting store with a wide product selection that caters to various crafting needs, from art supplies to home décor.

You’ll often find frequent sales and discounts that make it easier to stock up on necessities or try new projects without breaking the bank.

With a user-friendly website, shopping for your next craft endeavor becomes a straightforward experience, allowing you to quickly find what you need.

Wide Product Selection

In relation to finding an extensive selection of crafting supplies, one online store stands out for its vast array of options: Michaels.

This thorough crafting store offers over 40,000 products, ensuring you can find nearly anything you need for your projects.

Whether you’re into arts and crafts, floral arrangements, or home décor, Michaels has you covered.

Here are three categories you can explore:

Blick Art Materials: Paints, brushes, and canvases for every artist. Seasonal Items: Decorations and materials for holidays and special occasions. Specialized Tools: Unique gadgets and accessories that can enhance your crafting.

With a user-friendly interface, shopping online at Michaels makes it easy to navigate and find your crafts direct.

Frequent Sales and Discounts

For anyone looking to save money during stocking up on crafting supplies, taking advantage of Michaels’ frequent sales and discounts is a smart strategy.

Michaels regularly features extensive arts and crafts sales, with savings of up to 50% on select items during seasonal promotions and clearance events. You can check their weekly flyer to plan your purchases around the best deals.

Furthermore, Michaels runs exclusive online promotions, including free shipping on orders over a specified amount, encouraging bulk buying for maximum savings.

By using regularly updated coupons available through the Michaels app and website, you can apply discounts directly at checkout.

Loyalty programs likewise provide extra discounts, rewards points, and early access to sales for frequent shoppers, enhancing your overall savings experience.

Purl Soho: High-Quality Yarn and Knitting Supplies

When you visit Purl Soho, you’ll discover a diverse selection of high-quality yarns, featuring unique color palettes that cater to every knitting project.

The site likewise offers an array of knitting resources, including tutorials and free patterns, which can greatly improve your skills.

With their commitment to sustainability and a constantly updated inventory, Purl Soho remains a top choice for both novice and experienced knitters.

Yarn Varieties Offered

Craft enthusiasts will find that Purl Soho offers an impressive selection of high-quality yarns suited for various projects. You can choose from a curated variety of fibers, ensuring you have the right material for every task.

Here are three standout features of their yarn selection:

Diverse Fibers: Options include merino wool, alpaca, and cotton, perfect for both warm and breathable projects. Weight Variety: With yarn weights ranging from lace to bulky, you can tackle any knitting or crochet technique. Seasonal Updates: Regularly updated collections inspire creativity, providing fresh choices for artisans.

Moreover, Purl Soho supplies vital knitting tools and accessories, making it a fantastic resource for all crafters, including those looking for craft materials for kids.

Unique Color Palettes

Have you ever wondered how unique color palettes can enrich your crafting projects? At Purl Soho, you’ll discover an extensive selection of high-quality yarns with beautifully curated colors perfect for knitting or crochet. Their unique color palettes inspire creativity, helping you find complementary shades effortlessly.

Whether you’re creating a cozy blanket or a stylish scarf, the right colors can transform your work. Beyond yarn, Purl Soho offers various materials, including knitting supplies, patterns, and tools, making it a go-to craft and party store.

They likewise emphasize sustainability, sourcing eco-friendly materials that guarantee durability. With free patterns and tutorials available, you can explore new techniques as you utilize their lively collections, making your crafting experience both enjoyable and enriching.

Knitting Resources Available

Purl Soho stands out as a premier destination for knitting resources, offering a remarkable range of high-quality yarns and supplies personalized for knitters of all skill levels.

You’ll find that their commitment to sustainability shines through in their ethically produced materials.

Furthermore, the online store features an extensive selection of knitting supplies, including:

Yarns: A diverse array of colors and textures for every project. Needles and Tools: Important items that cater to both beginners and seasoned knitters. Patterns and Kits: Customized options designed to inspire creativity and skill development.

Spoonflower: Custom Fabric Designs

Spoonflower stands out as a premier destination for custom fabric designs, enabling you to discover unique materials crafted by independent artists from around the globe.

The platform offers a variety of fabric types, including cotton, linen, and canvas, catering to diverse crafting needs such as apparel, home decor, and quilting. You can order fabric swatch packs to preview designs before purchasing larger quantities, ensuring you’re satisfied with your selection.

Spoonflower likewise emphasizes sustainability, providing eco-friendly printing options that utilize water-based inks and responsibly sourced materials.

With a user-friendly interface, you can easily upload your own designs or choose from thousands of existing patterns available in its marketplace, making it an ideal choice for all your custom fabric design needs.

DMC: Reputable Brand for Embroidery Supplies

DMC is a trusted name in the field of embroidery supplies, renowned for its exceptional quality and extensive selection. If you’re looking to enhance your embroidery projects, you can’t go wrong with DMC.

Here are three standout features:

High-Quality Floss: Made from 100% long-staple cotton, DMC’s embroidery floss is both soft and durable, ensuring your work lasts. Vibrant Color Selection: With an impressive array of colors, you’ll find the perfect shade for any project, all fade-resistant for long-lasting beauty. Specialty Threads and Accessories: Explore unique textures with metallic and variegated threads, plus find needles and patterns for a complete crafting experience.

For your craft supplies, DMC’s products are easily accessible through various online retailers, making it convenient to shop.

Kiwi Co: STEAM-Focused Craft Kits for Kids

If you’re looking to inspire creativity and learning in your child, Kiwi Co offers a diverse array of STEAM-focused craft kits that cater to children of all ages.

Each Kiwi Co box includes all the necessary kids craft supplies and detailed instructions, allowing your child to explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics through engaging projects.

You can choose between monthly subscription options or one-time purchases, making it easy to find the best fit for your child’s interests and learning style.

With themed boxes like the Tinker Crate for older kids and the Koala Crate for preschoolers, Kiwi Co guarantees age-appropriate learning experiences.

Parents appreciate the high-quality materials and creative project ideas that encourage critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Fire Mountain Gems: Extensive Bead and Jewelry Making Supplies

When you’re looking for a wide range of beads and quality jewelry findings, Fire Mountain Gems is an excellent choice.

With over 200,000 products, including unique gemstones and crucial tools, you’ll find everything you need to create stunning pieces.

Plus, the detailed product descriptions and high-resolution images make it easy to choose the right supplies for your projects.

Vast Bead Selection

Fire Mountain Gems stands out as a premier destination for crafting enthusiasts seeking a vast bead selection. With over 200,000 unique beads, gemstones, and crystals, you’ll find everything you need for your projects.

Here are three reasons to explore their offerings:

Diverse Options: Choose from an extensive range of styles, colors, and materials to suit your jewelry-making or wreath making materials needs. Competitive Pricing: Enjoy cost-effective options with bulk discounts, making it ideal for both hobbyists and professionals. Educational Resources: Access project ideas and how-to guides that support skill development and inspire creativity.

With a user-friendly interface and detailed product descriptions, shopping for quality beads and supplies becomes a seamless experience.

Quality Jewelry Findings

Quality jewelry findings are vital components that can improve your crafting projects, ensuring both durability and style in your designs.

Fire Mountain Gems offers an extensive selection of findings, including clasps, wires, and connectors, customized for all skill levels. Their high-resolution images and detailed descriptions make it easy for you to choose the right components for your jewelry creations.

Furthermore, if you’re into wreath making supplies, you can find various connectors that can help boost your designs. Regular sales and bulk discounts allow you to stock up on important materials at competitive prices.

Plus, their educational resources, such as design ideas and tutorials, can help you refine your jewelry-making skills and inspire your creativity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Crafting Website?

Determining the best crafting website depends on your specific needs.

If you seek variety and quality, sites like JoAnn and Michaels are robust options.

For bulk purchasing, consider Incraftables, which offers wholesale prices.

If you’re interested in unique handmade items, Etsy connects you with independent creators.

Additionally, Cricut and Silhouette focus on specialized cutting tools and materials, catering to those who engage in paper crafting and vinyl projects.

Each site serves different crafting purposes effectively.

What Is the Most Popular Craft Store?

The most popular craft store is often Michaels, known for its extensive selection of arts and crafts supplies.

With over 1,200 locations in North America, The Home Depot offers a wide variety of materials for various projects.

Following closely is JoAnn Fabric and Craft Stores, which provides diverse fabrics and home décor items, as Hobby Lobby attracts customers with competitive pricing and frequent sales.

Each store features exclusive deals and loyalty programs, enhancing your shopping experience.

Who Owns Craft Warehouse?

Craft Warehouse is a privately-owned retailer founded in 1976 by a family passionate about crafting. The company, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, operates multiple store locations across Oregon and Washington.

It specializes in various crafting supplies, from fabric to home décor. The ownership remains within the founding family, emphasizing community engagement through workshops and events.

This dedication to local crafters helps maintain a strong connection with the crafting community in the Pacific Northwest.

Which Company Is Best for Art and Craft?

Determining the best company for art and craft supplies depends on your specific needs.

If you prioritize professional-grade materials, Blick Art Materials stands out in quality.

For a wide range of general supplies, Michaels offers frequent discounts and a rewards program.

JoAnn is ideal for fabric and sewing enthusiasts, whereas Craft Direct provides a variety of products at competitive prices.

For convenience and fast delivery, Amazon’s extensive selection makes it a popular choice among crafters.

Conclusion

In conclusion, whether you’re seeking bulk materials from CraftOutlet.com, unique pieces from Etsy, or quality supplies from JoAnn and Michaels, numerous options are available for all your crafting needs. Specialty sites like Purl Soho and Fire Mountain Gems cater to niche markets, ensuring you find exactly what you’re looking for. By exploring these websites, you can take advantage of diverse products and promotions, making your crafting experience both enjoyable and cost-effective. Happy crafting!