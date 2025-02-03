Which Printer Has the Cheapest Ink? Find the Best Value for Your Prints

When it comes to printing, ink can be a costly expense. That’s why finding a printer with affordable ink is essential for anyone who frequently prints. With so many printer options available, it can be overwhelming to know which one offers the best value. In this article, we will explore which printers have the cheapest ink, helping you find the most cost-effective option for your printing needs. Let’s get started!

Which printer is the cheapest to run?

The Epson EcoTank ET-2760 is the cheapest printer to run with affordable refillable ink bottles. It costs, on average, 1 cent per color ISO page compared to ink cartridges, which cost about 20 cents. It also includes up to two years of ink. Meanwhile, any of the printers from the list that follows are strong contenders. Business owners, be sure to check them out!

Which printers are most economical on ink?

Inkjet printers are the most economical on ink, using less ink per page than other types. However, printer model, usage pattern, and ink cartridge type can affect consumption and cost. Consider upfront printer costs and ongoing ink costs when making a purchase decision.

Best Cheap Ink Printers for Business Use

Running a successful business requires keeping expenses low without sacrificing quality. One effective way to cut costs is by choosing printers with cheap ink. Whether you work in a standard office or are learning how to start a sticker business, here are the best ones for business use:

Canon PIXMA G6020

The Canon PIXMA G6020 MegaTank All-In-One Inkjet Printer comes with a complete set of ink bottles, including two additional black bottles, resulting in ink savings exceeding $1,100. It utilizes Canon MegaTank Ink Bottles, which contain more than 30 times the ink of standard cartridges. With each set of bottles, the PIXMA G6020 can print up to 7,700 color pages or 6,000 black text pages.

Pros:

Exceptional ink value with considerable up-front savings

Produces excellent print quality, particularly for photos

Includes a duplexer for double-sided printing and copying

Dual paper trays hold 350 sheets total: 250 in the main cassette, 100 in rear

Cons:

There’s no automatic document feeder

The two-sided printing feature is slow

Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5880

The EcoTank Pro ET-5880 is a wireless all-in-one printer that utilizes supersized ink tanks as opposed to cartridges, resulting in low-cost printing and zero cartridge waste. It has PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology for high-quality output and a 500-sheet paper capacity. The printer features a 4.3″ color touchscreen and hands-free voice-activated printing. It has SmartWay certification for environmentally friendly operation.

Pros:

High-quality print output with sharp and clear text and graphics

EcoTanks provide an extended ink supply, reducing the need for replacement ink

Three paper sources (2 trays and 1 rear feed)

Auto 2-sided printing for convenience

Cons:

Steep purchase price

Users report it going offline on its own

Epson EcoTank ET-4850

The Epson EcoTank ET-4850 all-in-one printer combines fast color printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities. It features a 2.4″ color touchscreen and a 250-sheet paper tray, allowing for borderless 4″ x 6″ photo prints. Additionally, it includes Ethernet and wireless connectivity, voice-activated printing, and the Epson Smart Panel App for convenient printing from smart devices. Thanks to its cartridge-free ink system, users can print over 7,000 black text pages or approximately 6,000 color pages. This printer delivers exceptionally sharp text and stunning color photos and graphics on nearly any paper type, making it a key consideration for anyone asking, “Which printer has the cheapest ink?”

Pros:

It prints, copies, scans, and faxes

Can be connected via Wi-Fi, USB, or Ethernet

Able to print from mobile devices and scan to them as well

Really simple setup

Cons:

Not the most expensive purchase price, but it is still pretty high

Can be difficult to see small fonts

Brother MFC-J4335DW

The Brother MFC-J4335DW provides up to 1-year of ink in-box, has front-loading ink cartridges, a mobile app for easy printing, and can produce up to 20 black text pages per minute and 19 color pages per minute. It is also ENERGY STAR certified and has a 2-year limited warranty.

Pros:

A great purchase price at under $150

Among the top ADFs of printers in the affordable all-in-one category

Beautifully prints highly detailed images and produces crisp, precise documents

Fast printing speed

Cons:

Auto document feeder (ADF) duplex scanning is not supported

Not great for photos, which come out grainy

Epson EcoTank ET-2760

The EcoTank ET-2760 printer uses easy-to-fill ink tanks for cartridge-free printing. It offers low-cost replacement ink bottles that can save up to 90% and up to 2 years of ink. With each replacement set, users can print up to 7,500 pages in black or 6,000 in color, which is equal to about 80 individual cartridges. The printer also features automatic two-sided printing, scanning, copying and a 1.44-inch color display.

Pros:

Incredible ink savings

High-quality prints with good color

Light and compact, making it easy to carry or transport

Compatible with SD memory cards

Cons:

Printing speed is painfully slow

Guides can be a pain to adjust

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e is a high-performance all-in-one printer suitable for small businesses and for use as home office printers. It comes with advanced features such as fast color printing, dual-band Wi-Fi, automatic 2-sided printing and scanning, and security essentials such as basic encryption and password protection. The printer can be activated with HP+ for 6 months of free ink delivery and access to smart features such as mobile printing and enhanced cloud-based security.

Pros:

Exceptional printing speed across the board

Produces high-quality documents in both black and color

Priced affordably

35-sheet auto-duplexing ADF

Cons:

Designed to work with original HP-compatible ink cartridges only

The scanner isn’t great at picking up fine details

Pantum P3302DW

The Pantum P3302DW printer offers fast, high-definition printing up to 33ppm, supports various media sizes and weights, and features a sleek off-white color and compact size. Its metal frame structure ensures long-term use, and it can be easily installed wirelessly with multiple connection options, including mobile devices. It comes with a separate drum and toner, and its starter cartridge can print up to 1500 pages, while the drum unit has a lifetime of 12000 pages. If you’re wondering which printer has the cheapest ink, this model is worth considering.

Pros:

A high print speed at a low price point

Capable of both wired and wireless connections

Good text-quality printing

Feeds thicker card stock well

Cons:

Mobile printing setup instructions are poor

Not compatible with Chrome

HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202w

The HP Neverstop 1202w All-in-One laser printer provides black-and-white printing at a speed of 21 pages per minute. It also has scanning and copying functions, along with wireless printing capabilities. The printer comes with enough toner for up to 5,000 pages, and there is an option to buy a separate kit for over 2,000 pages of Original HP Toner. Additionally, the printer holds an ENERGY STAR 3.0 certification. If you’re wondering which printer has the cheapest ink, this model could be a good consideration.

Pros:

Affordable purchase price

Budget-friendly ongoing costs

Print quality is very good

The toner refill kit is easy to use and mess-free

Cons:

No automatic double-sided printing

Doesn’t print in color

Canon MAXIFY MB2720

The Canon MAXIFY MB2720 is designed for the small business owner who needs to print, copy, scan, and fax. It offers high-speed printing of up to 24 images per minute (ppm) for black-and-white and 15.5 ppm for color. It also features a large 500-sheet paper capacity and a 20,000-page duty cycle. The MAXIFY ink tanks deliver a high page yield from one set of ink and are resistant to smudging, highlighting, and fading.

Pros:

Fast print speeds and high page yield.

Dual Resistant High-density ink is smudge-proof and highlighter-resistant.

Built-in Wi-Fi and support for AirPrint and Google Cloud Print.

Relatively low cost per print.

Cons:

Bulkier than some other models, requiring more space. The initial cost is higher than some competitors.



Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J995DW

The Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J995DW is an all-in-one inkjet printer with a unique INKvestment Tank system that delivers uninterrupted printing, exceptional features, super convenience, and low-cost printing. It comes with up to one year of ink in the box. This printer offers printing, copying, scanning, and faxing capabilities, along with a 2.7-inch touchscreen for easy navigation.

Pros:

Up to a year of ink included with purchase.

Versatile all-in-one functionality (print, copy, scan, fax).

Wireless connectivity and easy to use touchscreen.

Automatic two-sided printing.

Cons:

Slower printing speeds compared to some other models. Not the best choice for high-volume printing environments due to smaller paper trays.



Printer Model Key Features Pros Cons Canon PIXMA G6020 Canon MegaTank Ink Bottles, high print volume, excellent photo quality Exceptional ink value, duplex printing, dual paper trays No automatic document feeder, slow two-sided printing Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5880 Supersized ink tanks, PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, hands-free voice-activated printing High-quality print output, three paper sources, auto 2-sided printing Steep purchase price, reported offline issues Epson EcoTank ET-4850 Cartridge-free ink system, fast color printing, Ethernet and wireless connectivity Prints, copies, scans, faxes, multiple connection options Relatively high purchase price, visibility issues with small fonts Brother MFC-J4335DW Front-loading ink cartridges, mobile app, fast printing speed, 2-year limited warranty Affordable purchase price, excellent ADF, high-quality prints No ADF duplex scanning, grainy photo prints Epson EcoTank ET-2760 Cartridge-free printing, low-cost replacement ink bottles, automatic two-sided printing Incredible ink savings, good color prints, compact and lightweight Slow printing speed, finicky guides for adjustments HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e Fast color printing, dual-band Wi-Fi, HP+ activation for smart features, 35-sheet auto-duplexing ADF Exceptional printing speed, high-quality documents, affordable price Limited to original HP ink cartridges, scanner lacks fine detail pickup Pantum P3302DW Fast HD printing, metal frame structure, multiple connection options, separate drum and toner High print speed at a low price, supports wired and wireless connections Poor mobile printing setup instructions, not compatible with Chrome HP Neverstop Laser MFP 1202w Black-and-white laser printing, wireless printing capabilities, includes up to 5,000 pages of toner Affordable purchase price, budget-friendly ongoing costs, good print quality No automatic double-sided printing, doesn't print in color Canon MAXIFY MB2720 High-speed printing, 500-sheet capacity, 20,000-page duty cycle Fast print speeds, high page yield, smudge-proof ink, Wi-Fi connectivity, low cost per print Bulkier design, higher initial cost Brother INKvestment Tank MFC-J995DW INKvestment Tank system, up to 1 year of ink in-box, all-in-one functionality, 2.7-inch touchscreen Year of ink included, all-in-one functionality, wireless connectivity, easy to use, auto duplexing Slower printing speeds, not ideal for high-volume environments due to smaller paper trays

Additional things to look for when looking for a printer with cheap ink

Cost-Per-Page Analysis: Before purchasing a printer, calculate the cost-per-page for both black and color printing. This calculation takes into account the price of ink cartridges and their estimated yield. Choose a printer that offers a lower cost-per-page to ensure ongoing savings.

Before purchasing a printer, calculate the cost-per-page for both black and color printing. This calculation takes into account the price of ink cartridges and their estimated yield. Choose a printer that offers a lower cost-per-page to ensure ongoing savings. Third-Party Ink Cartridges: Certain printers can use third-party or compatible ink cartridges, which tend to be less expensive than original-brand cartridges. Look for printers that support third-party ink to help lower your ink expenses.

Certain printers can use third-party or compatible ink cartridges, which tend to be less expensive than original-brand cartridges. Look for printers that support third-party ink to help lower your ink expenses. Subscription Ink Services: Many printer manufacturers offer subscription-based ink services, such as HP Instant Ink or Epson EcoTank ReadyPrint. These programs provide a set number of pages per month for a fixed fee, eliminating the need to purchase ink cartridges separately.

Many printer manufacturers offer subscription-based ink services, such as HP Instant Ink or Epson EcoTank ReadyPrint. These programs provide a set number of pages per month for a fixed fee, eliminating the need to purchase ink cartridges separately. Duplex Printing: Printers that offer automatic duplex printing (double-sided printing) can help reduce paper costs and minimize ink consumption. This eco-friendly feature not only benefits the environment but also lowers overall printing expenses.

Printers that offer automatic duplex printing (double-sided printing) can help reduce paper costs and minimize ink consumption. This eco-friendly feature not only benefits the environment but also lowers overall printing expenses. Ink-Saving Software Features: Seek out printers equipped with built-in software features aimed at conserving ink. Certain printers provide options like “economy mode” or “draft mode,” which reduce ink usage for routine printing jobs.

Also, look for:

Print Management Software: Consider using print management software to monitor and control print jobs in your business. Such software can help track ink usage and optimize printing practices to minimize waste.

Buy in Bulk: If your business requires heavy printing, consider buying ink cartridges in bulk. Purchasing in larger quantities can often lead to significant cost savings.

Energy Efficiency: While not directly related to ink costs, opting for energy-efficient printers can reduce overall operational expenses. Energy Star certified printers are designed to consume less power, leading to cost savings in the long run.

Recycling Programs: Investigate whether the printer manufacturer provides ink cartridge recycling programs. Engaging in these initiatives can help you save money on upcoming purchases while also supporting environmental sustainability.

Research User Reviews: Before finalizing a printer purchase, read user reviews to gain insights into the actual ink usage and overall cost-effectiveness of the printer. Real-world experiences from other users can help you make an informed decision.

By considering these supplementary factors, you can narrow down your options and find the best printer with affordable ink that meets your business needs and budget requirements.

How to Choose the Best Printer with the Cheapest Ink

Choosing the right printer is key to ensuring you get the most bang for your buck in terms of ink costs. When selecting the best printer with cheap ink, consider these factors:

Printer Type

Inkjet models are generally the most economical choices, as they are equipped with separate cartridges for each color and use a different printing method than laser types.

Ink Refill Kits

When selecting a printer, check if there are refill ink kits available for it as this can help reduce your total cost of ownership significantly.

Cartridge Price and Yield

Make sure you understand what kind of cartridge prices and page yield you’re expecting from your chosen printer model to get an accurate picture of long-term costs.

Print Quality and Speed

Look out for the print speed and quality specs when making your decision, as some printers may have lower costs up front but slow print times or poor output quality that ends up eating away at any potential savings.

Maintenance and Support Costs

If possible, also consider potential maintenance and support costs associated with the printer model you choose to make sure there won’t be any hidden expenses on top of the initial cost of purchase and refills.

What is the best printer that uses less ink?

When looking for a printer that uses less ink, any of the ones on our list will do. It’s important to choose an ink-efficient model that’s right for your printing demands and specific business needs.

Which is cheaper overall, laser printers or inkjet printers?

Laser printers are typically cheaper than inkjet printers in both purchase price and running costs. As laser toners have more pages per cartridge, it reduces the frequency of buying ink and associated costs.

Does Epson or HP have cheaper ink?

Even with HP Instant Ink being so affordable, Epson is the clear winner when it comes to saving money with the cheapest ink cartridges, costing an average of only about 6.9 cents per page, which is hard to beat.

Where is the best place to buy cheap ink cartridges?

The cheapest places to buy printer ink online include online retailers such as the ones mentioned in this article. They offer competitive prices, good quality products, and fast shipping on cheap office supplies.