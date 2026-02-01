10 Best Wholesale Christmas Craft Supplies for Holiday Projects

When planning your holiday projects, selecting the right wholesale Christmas craft supplies can greatly impact both your creativity and budget. Consider options like the UV DTF Wrap featuring “Holiday Christmas Lights,” which measures 9.7 x 4.3 inches, or the charming “Happy Snowman” silicone beads, available in sets of five. These items not merely improve your decorations but furthermore guarantee a professional finish. Keep exploring to discover more crucial supplies that can raise your festive creations.

UV DTF Wraps like Holiday Christmas Lights and Merry Christmas Green are perfect for enhancing festive decorations and crafts at a low price of $1.25 each.

Silicone Beads, such as Christmas Green and Happy Snowman, offer durable and safe options for jewelry making and decorations, starting at just $1.00 per set.

Shaped Glitter, particularly Winter – Snowflakes Holographic Purple, adds a dazzling touch to holiday projects, making them ideal for scrapbooking and card making.

Versatile applications of these supplies on various surfaces allow for unique holiday designs, suitable for both personal and professional use.

Bulk purchasing options are available for all products, providing cost-effective solutions for crafters and small businesses looking to stock up for the holidays.

UV DTF Wrap – Holiday Christmas Lights (9.7 X 4.3)

When you’re looking to improve your holiday crafting projects, the UV DTF Wrap for Holiday Christmas Lights (9.7 x 4.3 inches) is a practical choice that combines quality and affordability. Priced at just $1.25 each, it’s an excellent option for both personal and professional use.

The lively prints of Christmas lights can greatly improve your festive decorations, making your crafts and gifts more appealing. This wrap’s durability guarantees it withstands various applications, maintaining its charm throughout the holiday season.

Furthermore, by exploring wholesale Christmas craft supplies, you can find bulk options that offer further savings, which is particularly beneficial for businesses and classrooms preparing for holiday events. Stocking up on these supplies can streamline your crafting efforts.

Silicone Bead Round – Happy Snowman (5 Beads – 15mm)

The Silicone Bead Round – Happy Snowman is an excellent addition to your holiday crafting supplies, featuring a charming snowman design that elevates various projects.

Priced at $2.25 for a set of five 15mm beads, these high-quality silicone beads are both durable and safe, making them perfect for jewelry making, decorations, and festive crafts.

Ideal for personal use or professional applications, they can improve your offerings for craft fairs and holiday markets.

As you search for reliable christmas wholesale suppliers USA, these beads stand out for their competitive pricing and bulk order options.

Incorporating the Happy Snowman beads into your creations will surely add a delightful touch to your holiday-themed projects.

UV DTF Wrap – Winter Blue Snowflakes (9.7 X 4.3)

The UV DTF Wrap – Winter Blue Snowflakes, measuring 9.7 x 4.3 inches, is perfect for a variety of holiday crafting projects, from decorations to personalized gifts.

Its eye-catching winter blue snowflake design not only improves your creations but additionally adds a festive flair that appeals to customers.

At just $1.25 each through wholesale options, this wrap provides a cost-effective solution for both personal and professional use, making it an excellent choice for holiday markets and craft fairs.

Design Versatility and Appeal

Versatile in design and application, the UV DTF Wrap featuring Winter Blue Snowflakes (9.7 x 4.3 inches) caters to various crafting needs.

This wrap can be applied to surfaces like fabric, wood, and metal, making it an important choice for your wholesale Christmas crafts.

With a lively blue snowflake design, it appeals to a wide audience and improves the visual charm of any project.

You can create personalized ornaments, decorations, and gifts, which are perfect for small shops and craft fairs.

At a competitive price of $1.25 each, this high-quality wrap is an economical option for bulk purchases.

Its durability, guaranteed by UV printing technology, maintains its appeal even under festive lighting conditions.

Ideal for Holiday Projects

Crafting holiday decorations and gifts becomes effortless with the UV DTF Wrap featuring Winter Blue Snowflakes. Priced at just $1.25 each, this wrap is an affordable option for your wholesale Christmas products needs.

Its festive snowflake design adds seasonal charm to any project, whether you’re creating custom ornaments or unique gift wrap. Made from high-quality materials, this wrap promises durability and lively colors that will improve your crafts.

Moreover, bulk purchases benefit from wholesale discounts, allowing businesses to stock up on these supplies as they save money. Versatile in application, this wrap is perfect for various holiday projects, making it a crucial addition to your crafting toolkit this season.

Silicone Bead Round – Christmas Green (5 Beads – 15mm)

Silicone Bead Round – Christmas Green offers an affordable option for your holiday crafting needs, priced at just $1.00 for a set of five beads.

These 15mm beads aren’t just lively in color but also made from high-quality silicone, ensuring durability for all your festive projects.

Here’s how you can utilize them effectively:

Jewelry Making: Create eye-catching bracelets or necklaces that capture the holiday spirit. Decorative Accents: Add them to wreaths, ornaments, or gift wrap for a festive touch. Classroom Projects: Perfect for teachers looking for budget-friendly supplies from christmas wholesale suppliers for holiday-themed crafts.

With bulk options available, these beads are ideal for both personal use and classroom activities, making your holiday crafting enjoyable and economical.

Silicone Focal Bead Gingerbread – Brown (5 Beads)

For those looking to add a festive flair to their holiday projects, the Silicone Focal Bead Gingerbread – Brown (5 Beads) is a great option. Priced at just $3.75 per bead, they’re an affordable choice for your crafting needs.

These high-quality silicone beads are durable and perfect for creating festive jewelry, decorations, and embellishments for various Christmas crafts. Their charming gingerbread design makes them particularly popular among crafters.

Furthermore, bulk and wholesale options are available through many Christmas wholesale suppliers, allowing businesses and classrooms to save even more as they stock up on crucial holiday supplies.

These beads can raise any project, adding a seasonal touch that improves your creative efforts this holiday season.

UV DTF Wrap – Merry Christmas Green (9.7 X 4.3)

Improve your holiday crafting with the UV DTF Wrap – Merry Christmas Green, which measures 9.7 x 4.3 inches. This versatile wrap is perfect for a variety of projects and is priced affordably at $1.25 each, making it accessible for both personal and professional use.

Here are three reasons to evaluate this wrap from christmas wholesale suppliers:

Vibrant Prints: The high-quality material guarantees your designs pop with color, improving the overall aesthetic of your creations. Durability: This wrap stands up to the rigors of crafting, guaranteeing your decorations and gifts last throughout the season. Bulk Orders: Ideal for businesses, you can take advantage of competitive pricing and wholesale discounts, maximizing your crafting budget.

UV DTF Wrap – Holiday Cozy Cocoa (9.7 X 4.3)

The UV DTF Wrap – Holiday Cozy Cocoa measures 9.7 x 4.3 inches, making it perfect for a range of holiday crafting applications like custom gift wrapping or decorating sublimation blanks.

Its lively design not only captures the essence of the season but additionally adds a festive touch to your projects.

At just $1.25 each, it’s an affordable choice for both personal crafting and bulk orders, allowing you to create eye-catching items that stand out during the holiday season.

Versatile Crafting Applications

In relation to versatile crafting applications, the UV DTF Wrap – Holiday Cozy Cocoa (9.7 x 4.3) stands out as a practical choice for your holiday projects.

Priced at $1.25 each, it’s budget-friendly and ideal for both personal and professional use.

Here are three ways you can utilize this wrap:

Custom Gifts: Personalize mugs and tumblers to create unique holiday gifts for friends and family. Decorative Items: Use it on various sublimation blanks to craft festive decorations for your home or events. Bulk Purchasing: Take advantage of wholesale pricing from christmas wholesale suppliers, making it economical for classrooms and small businesses to stock up.

This wrap’s high-quality material guarantees lively colors and durability, broadening your creative possibilities.

Eye-Catching Holiday Designs

Eye-catching holiday designs can transform ordinary items into festive masterpieces, and the UV DTF Wrap – Holiday Cozy Cocoa (9.7 x 4.3) is an excellent choice for achieving this. Priced at just $1.25 each, this wrap is an affordable option for crafters, whether for personal projects or small businesses. Its high-quality material allows easy application to various surfaces, enhancing gifts, decorations, and personal items. The cozy cocoa design embodies the holiday spirit, making it a versatile addition to your crafting supplies. Consider the following ideas for using this wrap:

Project Type Application Ideal Surface Gift Wrapping Wrap presents with festive flair Boxes, Bags Home Decor Create unique holiday decorations Ornaments, Wall Art Personalized Items Customize everyday items Mugs, Journals Business Products Stand out at holiday markets Packaging, Labels

Explore options with christmas wholesale suppliers for bulk purchases.

Shaped Glitter Winter – Snowflakes Holographic Purple (2 Oz Bag)

Crafting enthusiasts will appreciate the Shaped Glitter Winter – Snowflakes Holographic Purple, which comes neatly packaged in a convenient 2 oz bag.

This dazzling glitter improves your holiday projects with its lively sparkle, making it ideal for various applications. Here are three great ways to use it:

Scrapbooking: Add a festive touch to your holiday memories. Card Making: Create eye-catching cards that stand out this season. Costume Embellishments: Make your Christmas costumes sparkle with personality.

With competitive pricing from christmas wholesale suppliers, it’s an economical choice for businesses and classrooms looking to stock up.

The high-quality formulation guarantees that the glitter adheres well, providing a long-lasting effect for all your festive crafting needs.

UV DTF Wrap – Christmas Gnome for Holidays (9.7 X 4.3)

The UV DTF Wrap featuring a Christmas Gnome is perfect for your holiday projects, measuring 9.7 x 4.3 inches for versatile applications.

With its lively and durable design, you can easily improve items like ornaments, gift bags, and apparel, bringing a festive touch to your creations.

Plus, the simple application process makes it accessible for both beginner and experienced crafters alike.

Perfect for Holiday Projects

In relation to holiday projects, the UV DTF Wrap featuring a Christmas gnome is a versatile choice that fits a variety of crafting needs. Measuring 9.7 x 4.3 inches, it’s perfect for multiple applications.

Here are three ways you can use these wraps:

Ornaments: Add a festive touch to your tree by wrapping glass or wooden ornaments. Gift Wraps: Use the lively gnome design to create eye-catching gift wraps that stand out. Home Decor: Improve holiday-themed centerpieces or table settings with these charming wraps.

With a price of $1.25 each, it’s an economical option for crafters and businesses buying from christmas wholesale suppliers.

Take advantage of wholesale discounts to stock up for the season during ensuring high-quality, durable decorations.

Vibrant and Durable Design

When you choose the UV DTF Wrap featuring a Christmas gnome, you’re selecting a product designed for both vibrancy and durability, ensuring your holiday projects stand out.

Measuring 9.7 x 4.3 inches, these wraps are ideal for a variety of craft projects, allowing for creativity in decorations. Priced at only $1.25 each, they offer a budget-friendly option for crafters seeking unique holiday designs.

With UV DTF technology, the wraps resist fading and wear, making them suitable for personal and professional use alike. Their versatility means they work on different surfaces, providing endless possibilities for your crafts.

Many christmas wholesale suppliers stock these wraps, making them a practical choice for small shops and craft fairs.

Easy Application Process

Crafting with the UV DTF Wrap featuring a Christmas gnome becomes effortless, as this product is designed for easy application that suits both novices and seasoned crafters.

To get started, follow these simple steps:

Peel off the backing: This reveals the adhesive side, ready for application. Align and apply: Position the wrap on your chosen surface, ensuring it’s straight for a polished look. Smooth out bubbles: Use a tool or your fingers to gently press down, ensuring a secure bond.

This wrap measures 9.7 x 4.3 inches, providing ample room for detailed designs.

Available at a competitive price from christmas wholesale suppliers, it’s a cost-effective option for bulk orders, ideal for personal crafts or resale at holiday markets.

Silicone Bead Round – Santa Belt (5 Beads – 15mm)

The Silicone Bead Round – Santa Belt (5 Beads – 15mm) serves as an excellent addition to your holiday crafting supplies, offering both versatility and festive charm.

Priced at just $2.25, these beads provide a budget-friendly option for enhancing your Christmas projects. Each bead features an appealing Santa belt design, perfect for creating holiday-themed jewelry and decorations.

These silicone beads are suitable for both personal and professional use, making them ideal for small shops and craft fairs. Moreover, bulk and wholesale options are available through various christmas wholesale suppliers, allowing you to purchase cost-effectively, especially for classrooms and holiday markets.

Incorporating these beads into your projects can boost your holiday creations with a playful yet sophisticated touch.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Handmade Christmas Items Sell Best?

When considering handmade Christmas items, personalized ornaments, like custom glass cabochon ornaments, consistently top sales.

Seasonal decorations, particularly high-quality wreaths and themed signs, attract buyer interest as well.

Holiday-themed jewelry, featuring silicone beads and unique designs, is popular for gift-giving.

DIY craft kits that include all necessary components are sought after by families looking for creative projects.

Finally, festive tote bags and novelty jewelry improve holiday attire and remain in demand during the season.

What to Make for Christmas Craft Fair to Sell?

To attract customers at a Christmas craft fair, consider making custom ornaments using high-quality materials like glass cabochons or paper mache, priced affordably under $3.

Seasonal accessories, like silicone bead kits themed for the holidays, range from $1.00 to $3.75 and allow for unique creations.

DIY craft kits can appeal to families, offering complete projects with instructions.

Furthermore, handmade decor items, such as wreaths and stockings, can attract a broad audience.

What Is the Most Popular Christmas Craft?

The most popular Christmas craft often includes making personalized ornaments. You can use materials like glass cabochon sets and paper mache ornaments to create unique designs.

DIY wreath-making is another favored activity, utilizing supplies such as deco mesh and seasonal embellishments.

Furthermore, crafting handmade holiday cards with high-quality paper products and decorative ribbons remains a strong trend.

These projects not only improve your festive decor but furthermore provide meaningful, personalized gifts for loved ones.

What Can I Make for Christmas to Make Money?

You can create several profitable items for Christmas.

Consider making custom ornaments with glass cabochon sets, priced at $3.00 each.

Craft holiday-themed silicone bead jewelry using supplies like Happy Snowman beads for $2.25 each.

Another option is DIY Christmas decor kits, which appeal to customers wanting to create their own decorations.

Furthermore, producing unique wreaths with affordable deco mesh and offering personalized gifts like custom cards can attract buyers looking for unique holiday items.

Conclusion

To conclude, selecting the right wholesale Christmas craft supplies is essential for your holiday projects. Options like the UV DTF wraps, including “Holiday Christmas Lights” and “Winter Blue Snowflakes,” provide lively designs. Complementing these with silicone beads like “Happy Snowman” and “Christmas Green” adds unique charm. Don’t overlook the holographic glitter for that extra sparkle. By choosing these quality supplies, you can create festive decorations that are both creative and budget-friendly, ensuring a successful holiday crafting experience.