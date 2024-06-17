Why People are the Hardest (and Most Rewarding) Part of Small Business

The hard truth is that at the core of every thriving business are its people. But managing and leading people are also the hardest part of the business; quite honestly one of the top reasons entrepreneurs sell their companies is because the people wear them out!

In a recent episode of The Small Business Radio Show, I discussed this with Lisa Ealy, CEO and founder of Purple Squirrel Group how to manage the people on your team so it does not wear you (or them) down.

Here is what we discussed:

Onboarding and Setting Clear Expectations

Lisa emphasizes that people are the greatest asset of any business, yet they also present significant challenges, especially for small businesses. Proper onboarding is crucial to set the stage for success.

Structured Onboarding Process: Develop a comprehensive onboarding program that includes orientation, training, and integration into the company culture. This helps new hires understand their roles and responsibilities from day one.

Clear Expectations: Clearly define job roles, performance metrics, and company values. This ensures that employees know what is expected of them and how they can contribute to the business’s success.

Investing in Employee Growth and Development

Investing in your employees’ growth is not just beneficial for them but also for the business.

Training Programs: Offer regular training sessions to help employees develop new skills and stay updated with industry trends.

Career Development Plans: Create personalized career development plans that align with both the employee’s aspirations and the company’s goals. This fosters a sense of purpose and loyalty.

Hiring Strategies and Company Culture

Value Addition: Be clear about how a potential employee can add value to the business. This involves understanding their skills, experience, and how they fit into the company’s growth plans.

Cultural Fit: Define your company culture and ensure that new hires align with it. This helps in building a cohesive and motivated team.

Ongoing Communication and Feedback

Effective communication is key to retaining top talent and ensuring their long-term success.

Regular Check-ins: Schedule regular one-on-one meetings to discuss performance, provide feedback, and address any concerns.

Mentorship Programs: Implement mentorship programs where experienced employees can guide and support new hires. This fosters a collaborative and supportive work environment.

Employee Care and Development

Lisa highlights the common misconception that small business owners often overlook the care and development of their employees.

Employee Well-being: Prioritize employee well-being by offering benefits such as health insurance, flexible working hours, and wellness programs.

Recognition and Rewards: Recognize and reward employees for their hard work and achievements. This boosts morale and encourages continued excellence.

