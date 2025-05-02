Wix Partners with ActiveCampaign to Expand Customer Engagement and Marketing Automation

Wix has announced a partnership with ActiveCampaign, a leading marketing automation platform, to offer an integrated solution for businesses of all sizes, including franchises and multi-location brands. The collaboration aims to streamline customer engagement, marketing automation, and website management through a unified platform.

According to Wix, the partnership combines its website management capabilities with ActiveCampaign’s advanced marketing tools, enabling businesses to oversee customer journeys from front-end website interactions to back-office operations. The integration allows for seamless data synchronization between Wix websites and ActiveCampaign accounts, simplifying operations and enhancing customer engagement.

Key Features of the Integration

The newly introduced solution offers several core features:

Streamlined Data Integration: Data is seamlessly synced across both platforms, allowing businesses to better manage customer interactions and marketing efforts.

Scalable Marketing Automation: Businesses can create, distribute, and automate highly personalized marketing campaigns by leveraging customer insights, such as form submissions, product purchases, and other behaviors tracked on Wix sites and landing pages.

Comprehensive Centralized Reporting: Businesses gain a holistic view of performance across their networks, with insights into customer engagement, sales conversions, and marketing campaign effectiveness.

Enhanced Multi-Location Management: Franchises and multi-location businesses can manage marketing automation, customer engagement, and website operations across multiple brands and locations using ActiveCampaign HQ, maintaining brand consistency at both corporate and local levels.

“Whether managing a single site or hundreds of locations, Wix and ActiveCampaign provide an intuitive, scalable solution that simplifies workflows and businesses to focus on growth,” said David Schwartz, VP of Product at Wix. “With this partnership, businesses can qualify and nurture leads seamlessly, personalize sales and marketing efforts using engagement metrics, and enhance operational efficiency by automating repetitive tasks. This solution will ultimately empower businesses of all sizes to manage their brand holistically—driving growth, profitability, and customer loyalty.”

Shay Howe, Chief Strategy Officer at ActiveCampaign, added, “Today’s businesses need streamlined solutions that enable them to scale without adding complexity. By combining Wix’s powerful website platform with ActiveCampaign’s marketing automation, we’re giving businesses of all sizes—especially franchises and multi-location brands—the tools they need to personalize customer experiences, automate engagement, and drive measurable growth.”

The integration is now available for Wix users who have an ActiveCampaign account.