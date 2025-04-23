Wix Launches AI-Powered Adaptive Content Application to Personalize Website Experiences

Wix has launched an AI-powered adaptive content application that enables website owners to personalize site experiences in real-time based on visitor characteristics and user-defined instructions. The application dynamically generates content tailored to individual site visitors, aiming to enhance engagement and improve user experience.

The adaptive content tool uses session details such as a visitor’s device, country, language, or return status to determine how content is presented. Users can input specific instructions to shape the generated messaging, including directing the AI to create sales-oriented or engaging content. This level of customization allows for tailored narratives that adjust to the preferences and context of each visitor.

“Website personalization is now essential for delivering the relevant, engaging experiences today’s consumers expect,” said Muly Gelman, Senior Product Manager at Wix Personalize. “This application highlights how we can move beyond using AI to generate website content but leverage AI to dynamically adapt and personalize the live website experience for each visitor in real-time, empowering businesses to connect more effectively with their customers. As a result, businesses can deliver engaging, personalized experiences that resonate with their audience, ultimately driving higher engagement rates and creating greater monetization opportunities.”

Custom Logic and Real-Time Simulation

The new application is accessible through the Wix Editor and Wix Studio, as well as via the App Market or Dashboard by searching for “adaptive.” Once installed, users can set adaptive logic by choosing from a range of pre-defined function templates. By selecting “Set Conditions,” users open a prompt that allows them to define the rules and parameters that guide how content will adapt based on the defined visitor attributes.

The application also includes a simulation feature, allowing users to preview how different text variations will appear to visitors with differing characteristics. This helps users fine-tune their adaptive messaging before publishing it live.

Integration with Wix Functions and Automations

Wix’s adaptive content application works alongside recently launched tools such as Wix Functions and Wix Automations. These offerings are designed to automate content generation, manage ongoing tasks, and provide real-time website customization. According to Wix, this comprehensive suite eliminates the manual setup typically required by traditional personalization tools, enabling businesses to optimize operations while maintaining site performance.

The adaptive content tool is currently available in English and is being gradually rolled out in additional languages. Wix and Wix Studio users globally can now implement real-time personalization to better connect with their site visitors.