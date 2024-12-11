Wix Launches AI Site-Chat to Enhance Customer Engagement and Support

Wix just introduced AI Site-Chat, a feature designed to improve how businesses interact with their customers online. The tool, acting as a virtual agent, provides 24/7 support to website visitors by answering questions, offering personalized recommendations, and delivering real-time information, even when business owners are unavailable.

The AI Site-Chat leverages real-time data integration to enhance the user experience, the company says. By pulling live data from a website’s resources, the chat feature aims to provide accurate and up-to-the-minute responses. Its ability to recognize user intent allows it to deliver precise search results and tailored suggestions, streamlining customer interactions and potentially boosting sales.

Wix positions this tool as a game-changer for businesses looking to strengthen customer relationships.

“Our latest AI feature, the native AI Site-Chat, provides SMBs an enterprise-level tool to assist how they interact with their website visitors,” says Yaniv Ben Simon, Head of Product for AI Site-Chat at Wix. “Businesses can seamlessly use this feature to deliver real-time, conversational customer service, sales, and support in one place, and ultimately see reduced friction, increased engagement, and improved conversions.”

Key Features and Benefits

24/7 Availability: The AI Site-Chat ensures businesses remain accessible to customers around the clock, enhancing engagement and responsiveness.

Real-Time Assistance: By integrating with internal systems, the chat tool provides visitors with accurate information and connects them to relevant products or services.

Lead Capture and Insights: The feature helps businesses capture customer inquiries and analyze search behavior to refine their offerings and sales strategies.

Customizability: AI Site-Chat can be tailored to reflect a brand's voice and adhere to specific business guidelines, ensuring consistent and professional communication.

The AI chat feature aims to reduce friction in online interactions, making it easier for customers to find what they need and complete purchases. By directing users to appropriate resources and delivering tailored recommendations, the tool not only enhances the user experience but also creates opportunities for increased conversions.

Additionally, businesses can analyze customer interactions to gain insights into consumer behavior, allowing for more targeted marketing strategies and improved service offerings.

The AI Site-Chat is available to Wix users in English. It is offered with free access and the option to upgrade to a premium plan for unlimited usage. This flexible pricing structure allows businesses of all sizes to integrate the tool into their websites.