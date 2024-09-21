Wix Introduces AI Theme Assistant to Simplify and Enhance Website Design

Wix today announced the launch of its AI Theme Assistant, a new tool designed to streamline and enhance the website design process.

The AI theme assistant provides users with personalized guidance and real-time suggestions, making it easier to design cohesive and visually appealing websites.

Website design can often be complex, and users may face challenges in making design choices that align with their vision. The AI theme assistant addresses these challenges by offering an interactive, conversational chat experience.

Users can ask the assistant for guidance on various aspects of design, such as selecting color palettes and fonts, extracting colors from their logo, and experimenting with different themes. This empowers users to make informed design decisions that elevate the look and feel of their websites.

Embedded directly within the Wix Editor, the theme assistant provides real-time insights and suggestions, allowing users to refine their designs while working on their sites.

The assistant can recommend features, direct users to specific areas in the Wix dashboard, and offer advice on optimizing fonts, colors, and other design elements. This interactive approach helps users maintain full control over their design choices while benefiting from the assistant’s expertise.

Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor, says, “Our theme assistant is designed to translate users’ creative needs into actionable steps, guiding them through the vast array of design options. We’re already seeing users complete their sites with impressive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the assistant in simplifying the design process and helping users create websites that truly reflect their vision.”

The AI theme assistant is now available to Wix users in English. For more information, visit Wix’s website.