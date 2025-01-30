Wix Introduces AI-Powered Business Launcher to Simplify Entrepreneurship

Wix just introduced Business Launcher, an AI-powered tool designed to help users transform their skills and experiences into fully developed business ventures. The tool provides a structured, end-to-end approach to business creation, offering personalized recommendations, strategic planning, and essential tools to build an online presence.

Business Launcher begins by gathering user input through a brief questionnaire or by analyzing an uploaded resume. The AI then compiles a detailed profile based on work experience, education, skills, and personal interests. Users outline their goals, whether they are exploring a side hustle, a new career path, or a full-time business opportunity.

The AI generates tailored business ideas, providing a comprehensive breakdown of each suggestion, including market potential, revenue strategies, and SEO keyword recommendations.

Once users select a business idea, the tool generates a launch kit that includes:

A custom business name

A personalized website

Logo creation

Domain name options

Marketing tools

Wix’s AI Website Builder then guides users through the process of creating a professional website. The final step transitions users to a dedicated dashboard, integrating relevant apps and management tools to support the business’s operations.

“We designed the Business Launcher to function like a personal business assistant, guiding users from the initial spark of an idea all the way to full business execution,” said Yaya Aaronsohn, Head of Brand Maker and Business Launcher at Wix. “By combining users’ work experience and interests with Wix’s extensive market research, the Business Launcher offers personalized ideas supported by detailed market analysis, SEO strategies, and revenue planning. It equips users with everything they need, from a custom website to marketing tools, ensuring they can confidently launch their business.”

Availability and Access

The Business Launcher is currently available in English with free access, along with optional premium upgrades for additional features such as custom domain names and logos.