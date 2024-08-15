Wix Expands Partnership with Google to Offer Gemini for Workspace

Wix has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google by becoming the first reseller of Google’s Gemini for Workspace. This collaboration enables Wix users to leverage advanced generative AI solutions across Google Workspace, significantly enhancing productivity, creativity, and efficiency.

Google Gemini is a generative AI platform designed to streamline workflows and empower users to accomplish more with less effort. By integrating Gemini for Workspace with Google Workspace apps such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet, Wix users can now create, communicate, and collaborate with unprecedented ease. Gemini helps users write documents, design presentations, organize projects, and much more—all within a single, cohesive environment.

Strategic Partnership with Google

This latest development marks a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Wix and Google. “Over the last decade, Wix augmented their website building solution with the best online tools from Google – search, advertising, maps and productivity. Today, with our new agreement and the launch of Gemini for Workspace, they’ve become the first partner to offer Gemini, offering the best generative AI solution in the market that can orchestrate across the apps and turbo charge their customer’s productivity,” said Yuval Dvir, Senior Director of Online Channels and Partnerships at Google. “The use of Generative AI is particularly meaningful for growing businesses who are looking to get more out of less resources. Gemini for Workspace can help with that.”

Empowering Users with Advanced Tools

Itay Shmool, VP and Chairman of Premium and Payments at Wix, highlighted the importance of this partnership in providing users with state-of-the-art tools to enhance their work processes. “This collaboration further deepens the strategic partnership between Wix and Google, highlighting a shared commitment to innovation and providing our users with latest tools to help them streamline their work. By integrating Gemini Workspace into the Wix platform, we are enabling our users to achieve new levels of productivity and creativity.”

Availability

Gemini for Google Workspace through Wix is currently available to U.S.-based users in English. This integration represents a significant step forward for businesses seeking to enhance their operations with the latest in AI technology.