Wix Integrates with YouTube Shopping to Enhance Social Commerce for Merchants

Wix has announced a new integration with YouTube Shopping, allowing merchants to sell products directly through the platform. The move expands Wix’s social shopping capabilities and enables merchants to reach wider audiences by leveraging YouTube’s extensive user base.

Through this integration, Wix merchants can seamlessly display products in a store format on their YouTube profiles. Merchants will also be able to tag products in YouTube videos, live streams, and shorts, providing increased visibility and engagement opportunities. Products tagged in content will appear on the YouTube store tab, allowing viewers to easily access and purchase them.

Product details, including descriptions and images, are automatically synced between Wix and YouTube, ensuring a consistent and up-to-date shopping experience across platforms. Merchants can also track the performance of tagged products using YouTube’s analytics tools, offering insights into customer shopping behavior and product popularity.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our merchants grow their businesses and connect with their customers,” said Greg Sisung, Head of Sales Channels at Wix. “Our integration with YouTube transforms the social shopping experience for both sellers and buyers, and even influencers, allowing users to reach their target audiences where they already are, and enhancing their ability to engage with new and larger clientele.”

Wix merchants can manage their YouTube Shopping presence through the Google & YouTube Sales Channels section in their Wix dashboard. Features include:

Product tagging in YouTube videos, live streams, and shorts.

in YouTube videos, live streams, and shorts. Showcasing products directly on the YouTube store tab.

directly on the YouTube store tab. Automatic syncing of product information, inventory management, and streamlined checkout processes.

This integration ensures a unified shopping experience while simplifying backend operations for merchants.

The Google & YouTube App is now available for Wix merchants in all locations where YouTube Shopping is supported.