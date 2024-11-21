Wix Launches AI-Powered Visual Sitemap and Wireframe Generator for Agencies

Wix has introduced a new AI-powered visual sitemap and wireframe generator tool for Wix Studio, designed to streamline the website planning and creation process for agencies and enterprises. The tool enables users to accelerate site planning by generating dynamic visual sitemaps and custom wireframes, helping agencies efficiently plan, structure, and build websites.

By providing project details such as business type, site goals, and target audience, agencies can create tailored sitemaps that detail pages and sections. Additionally, bespoke wireframes can be generated to kick-start the creation process. These outputs are equipped with pages, sections, and relevant business applications, which can be refined and customized to meet client needs. Users can export these sitemaps for client proposals and edit the wireframes in the Studio editor, which includes content suggestions.

Key Features of the Visual Sitemap and Wireframe Generator

Project Overview : Users can generate a high-level visual sitemap by entering key project details such as business type, description, and services. This overview provides a clear scope before diving into the design process.

Wireframe Generation : Users can choose to include wireframes, which are automatically generated and pre-filled with content for each page, providing a head start on website creation.

Real-Time Sync : Any changes made to the visual sitemap are instantly reflected on the site, and vice versa, ensuring seamless updates throughout the process.

Business-Ready Solutions : The tool integrates Wix's business applications based on the designer's input, enabling tailored, ready-to-use solutions.

Simplified Client Approvals : Visual sitemaps can be exported and shared with clients, providing a comprehensive project view to facilitate clear communication and approvals.

: Visual sitemaps can be exported and shared with clients, providing a comprehensive project view to facilitate clear communication and approvals. Agency and Enterprise Focus: The wireframe generator emphasizes structure and layout, allowing professional designers to focus on creative elements such as fonts, colors, and imagery. It also supports global design changes for consistency across site pages.

Streamlining Workflow for Agencies

“With the visual sitemap and wireframe generator, we’re offering users a powerful new way to streamline the website creation process,” said Gali Erez, Head of Wix Studio. “Agencies have different workflows for different clients, and now, with the introduction of the visual sitemap and generator tool, agencies and enterprises can better streamline their workflow. By automating the initial site planning and structuring, users can now focus more on the creative aspects of their work, delivering fully-customized, client-ready websites faster than ever before.”

Availability

The visual sitemap and wireframe generator will be rolled out to Wix Studio users on a phased basis.