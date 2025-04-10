Wix Introduces Astro, an AI Assistant for Business and Site Management

Wix has announced the launch of Astro, a new AI-powered business assistant designed to streamline site and business management for users of the Wix and Wix Studio platforms. Astro integrates directly into the Wix dashboard, enabling users to perform various tasks and access essential tools through a chat-based interface.

According to the company, Astro is the first in a planned series of AI agents aimed at enhancing user productivity and helping businesses grow. The assistant is designed to simplify operations by offering real-time insights, guiding users to relevant tools and features, and facilitating app installations and package upgrades.

“Astro seamlessly integrates powerful capabilities into a single interface, making it easier than ever for users to manage their businesses efficiently,” said Guy Sopher, Head of the AI Platform Group at Wix. “With this being the largest collection of skills we’ve ever incorporated into a single assistant at Wix, boasting hundreds of different skills and capabilities, with more added every day, Astro acts as a trusted guide, Astro provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations to help users optimize their sites. By streamlining workflows and simplifying access to essential tools, it empowers users to accomplish more in less time. As they engage more deeply with the platform’s features, they can ultimately unlock greater opportunities for growth, visibility, and business success.”

Key Features and Capabilities

Astro is integrated throughout the Wix dashboard, allowing users to query and complete tasks such as site optimization, feature discovery, and administrative functions. Its main capabilities include:

Data-Driven Insights & Optimization : Astro helps users monitor website traffic, analyze visitor behavior, assess sales trends, and evaluate SEO performance. These insights assist in generating reports and refining growth strategies.

: Astro helps users monitor website traffic, analyze visitor behavior, assess sales trends, and evaluate SEO performance. These insights assist in generating reports and refining growth strategies. Creative Content Creation : The assistant supports content creation and management, including blog posts, media integration, email campaigns, and marketing content for social platforms. It also enables the setup of structured online programs for training or educational use.

: The assistant supports content creation and management, including blog posts, media integration, email campaigns, and marketing content for social platforms. It also enables the setup of structured online programs for training or educational use. Drive Business Expansion : Astro allows users to add new products, explore dropshipping options, and customize site services to support business growth.

: Astro allows users to add new products, explore dropshipping options, and customize site services to support business growth. Subscription and Permissions Management: Users can manage premium plans, view billing history, access invoices, and control site permissions. The tool also supports role management and collaborator invitations.

Wix expects Astro to boost engagement with its platform by encouraging users to explore premium features and install new apps, ultimately improving customer retention and business outcomes.

Astro is currently available in English, with additional language support planned for future releases. The company describes Astro as a key step in its broader strategy to integrate advanced AI solutions across its services.