Wix Launches Wix Functions to Enhance Business Customization

Wix has introduced Wix Functions, a no-code solution that allows users to create customized business flows, automate pricing and checkout rules, and tailor app behavior. This new tool provides businesses with greater flexibility to adapt operations to their specific needs without requiring technical expertise.

Wix Functions features an intuitive visual function builder, enabling users to define business logic using conditions, variables, formulas, and dynamic values. The tool allows businesses to customize pricing rules, enforce checkout conditions, and implement tailored loyalty rewards. Users can start from scratch or modify templates designed for specific Wix apps.

By selecting input data from an app, such as cart and checkout details in Wix Stores, users can establish logical conditions that determine outcomes. For example, Wix Functions can apply location-based fees, trigger discounts for returning customers, or implement custom form validations. Once set, the function outputs the specified action, which is executed by the Wix app in real-time.

Wix Functions ensures that checkout processes, rewards programs, and other workflows wait for the function’s output before proceeding. Users can choose from pre-built function templates or create custom rules tailored to their needs. The functions are triggered by app activity, process the required logic, and return a result that directly impacts the business operation—such as adjusting a fee, displaying a discount, or restricting a purchase.

“Wix Functions lets businesses extend and customize Wix apps to fit their unique needs—without writing a single line of code,” said Tomas Petras Rupšys, Head of Wix Functions at Wix. “Building on top of our new Automation builder, Wix Functions gives businesses even more control over their operations, enabling them to customize more workflows, further automate processes and implement advanced business rules. The function’s output directly influences how the Wix app behaves in real-time, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly adapt their operations to meet unique needs, further empowering business owners to operate more efficiently and scale with ease.”

Wix Functions complements Wix Automations by enabling real-time customization while automations handle ongoing task management. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive system for businesses to automate processes and optimize operations seamlessly.

Wix Functions is now available on Wix and Wix Studio for Wix Stores, Wix Bookings, Wix Restaurants, Wix Donations, Wix Forms, and Wix Loyalty Program. The tool is accessible for free, with optional premium upgrades available for expanded business solutions such as checkout and payments. Users can unlock unlimited actions through premium upgrades.