Wix Launches Wixel, an AI-Powered Visual Design Platform

Wix has announced the release of Wixel, a standalone AI-powered visual design platform intended to make high-quality design tools accessible to everyone. The platform, now available in English, integrates advanced artificial intelligence with an intuitive interface to deliver a seamless and user-friendly design experience.

According to Wix, Wixel aims to democratize visual design by empowering users—regardless of their creative expertise—to bring their ideas to life quickly and professionally. Wixel offers end-to-end design capabilities, enabling tasks such as background removal, image editing, layout customization, and brand-aligned image generation.

The platform selects the most effective AI models for each design task behind the scenes, ensuring optimal results. A jewelry designer, for example, can upload a product photo, place it in a new setting, adjust contrast and saturation, and insert it into a professional template in minutes—all within the Wixel interface. Users can then add text, customize layout elements, and download their completed visuals for use on social media or e-commerce platforms.

“AI is the foundation of Wixel,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. “Design is in our DNA, and simplifying complex experiences is what we do best. We’re now determined to revolutionize design by democratizing access to powerful and creative tools for everyone, regardless of their design expertise. This version is just the beginning, and I am excited to explore the limitless creative possibilities that Wixel will unlock as we continue to innovate and refine our platform.”

Colin Jarvis, Head of Forward Deployed Engineering at OpenAI, also highlighted the integration of OpenAI’s image generation technology into the platform. “We’re always excited to see how our API can create new user experiences and Wix is making it easier than ever for people to create professional-looking visuals, fast. By integrating our image generation technology into Wixel, they’ve built a simple, powerful tool that helps anyone—from small business owners to creators—to bring their ideas to life with just a few clicks.”

Wixel includes free access with an option to upgrade to a Pro Plan, which offers enhanced usage and additional premium design elements and templates. Wix indicates that additional features, such as video and story creation, are currently in development.