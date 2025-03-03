Wix Launches Native Print-on-Demand Integration with Printful

Wix has announced a new native integration with Printful, a leading print-on-demand company, to provide Wix users with direct access to Printful’s fulfillment services. This integration allows merchants, self-creators, and agencies using Wix to create and sell custom-branded merchandise without leaving the Wix platform.

According to Wix, this new feature offers users a streamlined and cost-effective solution for launching their own product lines.

“This integration gives our users a new opportunity to create high-quality products and merchandise customized to their brand, whether they are a yoga studio owner, a chef, or a dog trainer,” said Jill Sherman, Head of Suppliers Hub at Wix. “Together, we’re providing our users a unique and seamless solution that embraces creativity and brand identity while eliminating fulfillment hassles and overhead costs. This empowers users to focus on the growth of their business and maximize their brand footprint all from the Wix platform.”

With the integration, Wix users can customize merchandise with their own graphics, artwork, and branding. The print-on-demand industry is projected to reach $45.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%, according to the announcement. Wix states that this solution enables small businesses to enter a competitive market without the typical barriers associated with traditional product manufacturing and inventory management.

Printful’s fulfillment services allow businesses to produce and distribute custom products without upfront inventory costs.

“Partnering with Wix is a natural fit for us, as we’re both dedicated to supporting e-commerce business owners and brand builders who are crafting exceptional shopping experiences,” said Chris Victory, Head of Partnerships at Printful. “We’ve always been committed to helping anyone, anywhere create, design and deliver high-quality, unique products that resonate with their audience. By integrating seamlessly with Wix, we’re making it even easier for entrepreneurs to provide delightful experiences for their customers, directly within the platform where they already create and drive their brand experiences. We’re excited to see the amazing designs and products that the Wix community of sellers will create next.”

Sustainable and Efficient Fulfillment

The integration also prioritizes sustainability and cost efficiency. Orders are fulfilled individually, reducing excess production and eliminating the need for warehousing. Printful utilizes a network of local fulfillment centers to ensure faster delivery and lower shipping costs.

By leveraging on-demand production, businesses can operate more sustainably while offering personalized products that enhance customer engagement. According to the announcement, this operational model also minimizes the carbon footprint by reducing overproduction and unnecessary storage requirements.

Currently, the integration is available in English, with plans for expansion into additional languages in the near future.