Wix Studio and Pantone Unveil Exclusive Web Capsule Featuring 2025 Color of the Year

Wix Studio has partnered with Pantone, the global leader in professional color standards, to launch the first-ever web design asset collection featuring the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. This rich, earthy brown, described as a balance of modern sophistication and timeless artistry, is now available as part of a limited-edition web capsule exclusively on Wix Studio.

The collaboration combines Pantone’s expertise in color trends with Wix Studio’s comprehensive platform for web creators. The curated capsule provides web designers with cutting-edge assets that incorporate Mocha Mousse, empowering them to craft immersive, responsive websites aligned with 2025 design trends.

“An earthy and refined brown hue whose welcoming warmth brings harmony and balance to the demands of modern life, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse exudes a quiet sophistication yet at the same time is an unpretentious classic,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Working with Wix Studio on this web capsule illustrates the tactile nature, elegance, and beauty that this color provides in a digital environment, providing trend-forward creative options for our design community. We are excited to see how designers bring it to life in their own unique ways.”

The web capsule features a range of assets, from advanced design elements to functional tools, enabling designers to incorporate Mocha Mousse seamlessly into their projects. Key components include:

3D transparent videos , text marquees, and video masks.

, text marquees, and video masks. Pre-designed sections and containers , interactive buttons, and vector art.

, interactive buttons, and vector art. Six curated responsive templates, optimized for flexibility and customization.

This versatile collection caters to projects of any scale, offering a streamlined yet creative solution for agencies, enterprises, and individual web designers.

“Our collaboration with Pantone further solidifies our commitment to empowering web creators and designers to be the first to craft high-end sites that capture 2025 design trends,” said Gali Erez, General Manager of Wix Studio. “Wix Studio is a comprehensive platform designed for agencies and enterprises to unleash their creativity with hyper-efficiency, while Pantone sets the standard for color communication globally. This industry-leading combination of expertise has resulted in the creation of a sophisticated web capsule.”

The capsule is available exclusively to Wix Studio users for a limited time. With dozens of design elements preloaded in PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, the offering provides designers with instant access to the trends and tools shaping the future of web design.