Wizehire Launches AI Assistant to Streamline Small Business Hiring

Wizehire has launched a new AI-powered recruiting assistant, Wizehire Scout, aimed at helping small business owners and hiring managers speed up and simplify their recruitment process.

The Houston-based hiring platform announced Tuesday that Wizehire Scout is now available to all current and future customers at no additional cost. The assistant is designed to automate time-consuming recruiting tasks, helping employers identify and connect with top candidates more efficiently.

“Wizehire Scout takes care of the busywork, so our customers can spend more time connecting with candidates,” said Sid Upadhyay, CEO of Wizehire.

Scout provides prioritized action items, smart candidate recommendations, and one-click access to top jobs and applicants. It also delivers real-time insights to strengthen the hiring pipeline and reduce time-to-hire.

According to the company, early use of Scout has helped some businesses cut their time-to-hire by up to 90%. The tool also rediscovered qualified candidates from previous roles and reduced hiring costs without requiring additional staff.

“Scout is the hiring support we didn’t even know we needed,” said Amer Salman, Founder and President of Structure Hospitality. “We’re spending less time on busywork and can dedicate more of our limited time to connecting with candidates and filling roles faster.”

Wizehire said future updates to Scout will include deeper candidate insights, interview scheduling, and candidate nurturing features.

The product launch follows a National Federation of Independent Business report noting that 85% of small business owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants—underscoring the need for more efficient tools like Scout.