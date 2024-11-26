Woodworking Apps for your Shop

No matter what activity you can think of, there’s probably an app to help with it. Woodworking is no exception, and a plethora of mobile software tools are available to help the woodworking community and DIY enthusiasts with various tasks, including measuring, calculating and even leveling.

Are you searching for the best woodworking apps to assist you in your shop? Take a look at these 12 woodworking apps that are ideal for small business owners.

What is a Woodworking App?

What is a woodworking app? It’s a software tool created to assist with various aspects of woodworking. So, what exactly is woodworking? Woodworking refers to the process of crafting items from wood or utilizing wood in construction and artistic endeavors. There are numerous woodworking apps available to support projects such as cabinet making, woodturning, wood carving, and carpentry. These apps, designed for both Apple and Android users, include features that help with measuring, converting numbers, designing project plans, and even watching video tutorials.

How a Woodworking App Can Help You Run Your Business

How can a woodworking app help you run your business? Woodworking apps assist small business owners in the following ways:

Save time – In any business, time is money. Therefore, any app or tool that saves time also helps the business.

Choosing Your Woodworking App: Our Methodology

When choosing woodworking apps, it’s important to consider different factors that address the unique needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs in the woodworking industry. Here are the main criteria we consider:

Functionality and Features (Importance: 5/5): The primary criterion is the app’s functionality and the range of features it offers. It should provide tools and resources that directly benefit woodworking projects and shop management. User-Friendly Interface (Importance: 4/5): An intuitive and user-friendly interface ensures that users can easily navigate the app, access woodworking tools, and create projects without a steep learning curve. Compatibility (Importance: 4/5): The app should be compatible with various platforms, including iOS, Android, and web browsers, to accommodate different users and devices. Design and Visualization Tools (Importance: 5/5): Woodworking apps ought to feature design and visualization tools that enable users to plan, sketch, and visualize their projects prior to execution. Measurement and Precision (Importance: 4/5): The ability to input precise measurements and ensure accuracy in woodworking projects is crucial. The app should facilitate easy measurement and calibration. Project Management (Importance: 3/5): Effective project management features, such as project tracking, task lists, and progress monitoring, can enhance productivity in the woodworking shop. Material and Tool Inventory (Importance: 3/5): Woodworking apps ought to provide features for managing the inventory of materials and tools, assisting users in tracking their available resources. Safety and Compliance (Importance: 4/5): Safety features, such as guidelines on proper tool usage and compliance with woodworking standards and regulations, are essential for user safety. Cost (Importance: 2/5): The app’s pricing structure should be reasonable and within the budget of small business owners and entrepreneurs. The availability of free or trial versions is a plus. Reviews and Ratings (Importance: 4/5): Checking user reviews and ratings can provide insights into the app’s effectiveness and user satisfaction, helping users make informed decisions.

Best Woodworking Apps

What professional tools are available through mobile apps? What functions can be performed or aided with a woodworking app for Android or iOS devices? The following 12 mobile software tools are some of the best woodworking apps available on the market. Read on to learn what they can do.

WoodMaster App

WoodMaster has been called one of the best apps for iOS devices. The convenient tool with a simple interface is loaded with all the necessary tools and includes a woodworking shelf calculator, fraction calculator, decking calculator, Golden Ratio, fraction converter, and much more. The WoodMaster woodworking app, which costs $7.99 in the App Store, even features a project planner form to add convenience during fieldwork.

Smart Ruler App

Measuring small objects with a normal ruler app can be a challenge, but the Smart Ruler app makes it a task simple to complete. This great woodworking app measures the length of small objects by just touching the screen. If the object can fit within the smartphone’s display, then the free Smart Ruler app can measure it. Just align the object with the screen, focus the measurement line with your finger and let your phone do the rest.

Measure App

Measurements for DIY projects can also be taken using similar apps. One such app for measuring small objects is the Measure app, which can be found in Apple’s App Store. This app allows users to transform their iPhones and iPads into a tape measure, enabling them to quickly assess the size of physical objects. With this free app, users can draw lines to estimate lengths, automatically measure rectangular objects, and even share their measurements through email or instant messaging.

Woodworking App

Looking to quickly evaluate the amount of material required for your woodworking plans? The free Woodworking app for Android devices helps you calculate both the quantities of materials and their costs for projects such as doorframes, seats, and window frames. Users of Android apps appreciate the straightforward design and helpful guidance provided for basic woodworking tasks.

Handyman Calculator

Recognized as one of the most valuable woodworking apps, the Handyman Calculator app for Android provides essential tools for calculating and converting measurements. This free mobile app features straightforward unit conversions, fractional calculators, density calculators, a deck board calculator, rebar and arc length calculators, and much more. The Handyman Calculator app serves as a comprehensive construction calculator that is a single mobile tool.

Drill Calc App

Determining the right drill bit size can be a time-consuming task. Fortunately, there’s an app specifically for this. Instead of relying on a universal calculator, woodworkers can utilize the Drill Calc app, which is tailored for this purpose. Available for $2.99 in the App Store for iOS, this app calculates the appropriate drill bit size for threaded holes. It takes into account the bolt diameter, thread pitch, and percentage in both metric and imperial measurements.

Ruler App

This camera tape measure app is a powerful measurement tool in a small package. Also called a photo ruler, the Ruler app uses augmented reality to measure real-world objects using a smartphone’s camera. The Ruler app, free in the Google Play Store, offers in-app purchases for extra features, but it always accurately measures objects by either taking a photo of them or capturing the image on the screen.

iHandy Level

Need to check how level a surface is? There’s an app for that, too. The free iHandy Level app for Android devices works like a bubble level bar or a spirit level tool in a phone, and once calibrated it’s one of the most accurate leveling tools on the market. Calibration is simple with just a few touches on the screen.

iHandy Carpenter App

Another great woodworking app from iHandy, the Carpenter app, available at $1.99 for both Android and iOS devices, features five professional tools, including a plumb bob, flat surface level, bubble level bar, steel protractor, and a steel ruler. All of the tools in the iHandy Carpenter app are designed to produce powerful and accurate measurements.

CalcKit App

Looking for a simple woodworking app to help with calculations? The CalcKit app offers a powerful array of calculators for all sorts of purposes. The mobile app for Android devices features more than 150 free calculators and converters for math, electronics, finance, and even carpentry functions. Designed for simplicity, woodworkers and practically any other professional can rely on the CalcKit app’s individual tools to solve everyday problems.

What is the best woodwork app?

Woodworkers can download apps by the bushel to help with their woodwork projects. Which is the best? The best all-around woodworking app is the WoodMaster app for iOS. The app includes all the necessary tools to help craftspeople level, measure, conduct length conversions, and plenty of other tasks. The Woodmaster app even sends a PDF project planner via email during the fieldwork for added convenience, along with plenty of additional features.

What is the best woodworking design app?

A variety of apps are available to help with woodworking design. One of the top woodworking design apps is Planner 5D Interior Design. This app, which is free on the Google Play Store, enables users to easily create both 2D and 3D floor plans. The pro version includes a catalog of over 3,000 items, including furniture, appliances, and household goods. With Planner 5D, users can develop intricate models of both the interior and exterior design of buildings, enhancing their creations with realistic lighting, textures, and shadows.

Which woodworking apps have a board foot calculator?

It’s not uncommon for woodworkers to employ a board foot calculator to help them achieve precise measurements. The WoodMaster app features a board foot calculator that not only allows users to calculate board feet but also multiply by the cost of that wood species at the local lumberyard.

Which woodwork apps have a shelf calculator?

The robust WoodMaster app also features a shelf calculator that has been called worth the app’s $7.99 in its own right. The ability to calculate the dimensions of a shelf quickly and accurately can save craftspeople countless time and headaches, which can save a small business owner money in the long run.

Which woodworking apps have conversion tools?

