Workday and DailyPay Partner to Offer Instant Access to Earned Wages

Workday and DailyPay have formed a significant partnership aimed at revolutionizing payroll access for employees across the United States and Canada, particularly benefiting small businesses and their workforces. By integrating DailyPay’s on-demand pay capabilities with Workday’s Human Capital Management (HCM) and Payroll systems, companies can now provide their employees with immediate access to earned wages, a move that promises to enhance worker satisfaction and retention.

The new partnership immediately addresses a pressing concern for many employees—financial stress. With over half of American workers reportedly living paycheck-to-paycheck, the ability to access wages as they earn them can significantly reduce financial anxiety, thereby improving overall job satisfaction. Workday’s Senior Vice President of Global Partners, Matthew Brandt, remarked, “The employee experience goes far beyond perks and benefits—it’s about supporting employees’ total well-being—and their financial health is a critical part of that.”

For small business owners, the implications of this partnership are multi-faceted. One of the most compelling benefits is the potential for higher employee engagement and productivity. When workers have the autonomy to access their pay when they need it most, they are less likely to be stressed or distracted by financial concerns. This can lead to increased focus on their roles, resulting in better performance and lower turnover rates.

Stacy Greiner, CEO of DailyPay, highlighted the transformative impact of this partnership: “Our business goes beyond the workplaces we touch—we are reshaping how an entire generation of employers and employees interact.” The ability to tap into earned wages can be particularly advantageous for frontline and hourly workers who often face unexpected expenses.

Aside from boosting employee engagement, the integration can also serve as a recruitment tool for small businesses. With competition for talent intensifying, especially in sectors that rely on hourly work, offering on-demand pay can distinguish a business from its competitors. Companies can attract top talent by promoting flexibility and financial wellness as part of their value proposition.

However, small business owners might encounter challenges when implementing an on-demand pay solution. Initial setup and integration with existing payroll systems can require investment in both time and resources. Additionally, businesses need to have processes in place to manage potential fluctuations in cash flow that could arise from more employees opting to access their earnings on-demand.

Balancing the convenience of on-demand pay with financial stability will be crucial. Small business owners must weigh the benefits of enhanced employee satisfaction against these potential cash flow challenges. It’s also important to communicate clearly with employees about how the system works, ensuring that they make informed decisions about accessing their earnings.

As more businesses adopt such technologies, the financial health of employees may improve, leading to a more productive and engaged workforce. This shift could help mitigate the staggering $1 trillion in turnover costs that businesses face annually, as outlined by various studies.

For small business owners considering this new partnership between Workday and DailyPay, the potential for a more engaged workforce comes hand-in-hand with the need for careful management of cash flow and operational processes. Adopting innovative payroll solutions could very well mark a step toward not only meeting employee needs but also building a stronger, more resilient business.

Workday’s collaboration with DailyPay underscores the growing importance of financial health as part of an employee’s overall well-being, indicating a shift in workplace benefits that could fundamentally reshape employee-employer relationships in the years to come. Small business owners can learn more about this development and how it may fit into their workforce strategy by reading the full announcement here.