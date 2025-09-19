Workday Bolsters AI Innovation with Expanded Partner Network

Small business owners are always on the lookout for tools that can help streamline operations and improve efficiency. A recent announcement from Workday could provide just that. The company has significantly expanded its Workday Agent Partner Network, now featuring over 50 partners, including more than 15 new AI agents. These innovations aim to help businesses realize the full potential of artificial intelligence in their daily operations.

Michael Magaro, senior vice president of corporate growth at Workday, emphasized the initiative’s objective, stating, “Workday Ventures is about more than investment—it’s about scaling the most innovative companies shaping the future of work. By connecting our Ventures partners’ agents to the Workday Agent System of Record, we’re giving customers access to trusted, enterprise-ready AI solutions that are secure, responsible, and built to drive real business impact.”

Small businesses can benefit from these newly introduced AI agents available in the Workday Marketplace, facilitating tasks that traditionally consume valuable time and resources. By automating manual work and enhancing decision-making, these agents can help businesses move faster and allow teams to concentrate on higher-value activities. Here are some notable applications:

Aisera Assistant : Serves as an AI companion for employees, enabling instant self-service within popular collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack. This can significantly cut down on time spent searching for information or resolving queries.

: Serves as an AI companion for employees, enabling instant self-service within popular collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack. This can significantly cut down on time spent searching for information or resolving queries. Auditoria.AI’s AP Invoices Agent : Automates invoice processing and vendor inquiries. This agent not only reduces errors but also provides finance teams with real-time visibility into cash flow, critical for maintaining healthy business operations.

: Automates invoice processing and vendor inquiries. This agent not only reduces errors but also provides finance teams with real-time visibility into cash flow, critical for maintaining healthy business operations. Censia’s Talent Landscape Agent: Acts as a strategic advisor, offering competitive benchmarks and insights to help businesses optimize their talent strategies.

Despite these advantages, using AI solutions in a small business context is not without challenges. Implementation can require a significant investment in technology and training, which may be daunting for smaller companies with limited budgets. Not all employees may be comfortable using AI tools right away, necessitating additional resources for training and support.

Furthermore, there are considerations around data security and compliance. Small businesses often handle sensitive information, making it crucial that any new system aligns with regulatory requirements. Magaro highlighted the importance of security, explaining how Workday’s systems govern data access and actions. It’s essential for small business owners to perform due diligence on any AI solutions to ensure they not only meet operational needs but also uphold security standards.

As the AI landscape continues to evolve, keeping up with technological advancements is crucial. Workday’s expanded network aims to facilitate that process, building a robust system where various AI agents work together. This collaboration promises to enhance workplace efficiency while reducing the cognitive load on employees.

For small business owners, the introduction of tools such as the ones available through Workday could translate to significant time and cost savings. Tasks that previously took hours may now be accomplished in minutes, providing a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.

Several Workday Ventures partners, including Aisera and Auditoria.AI, showcased their new agents at the recent Workday Rising event in San Francisco, providing attendees with firsthand experiences of how these innovative solutions function. For those interested in exploring these options further, the Workday Marketplace is now home to a variety of AI agent solutions aimed at addressing specific business needs.

You can find more information and explore these AI agents in-depth by visiting the Workday Marketplace.

By accessing these innovative solutions, small businesses can find new ways to navigate their operational challenges and drive growth in a competitive environment. As artificial intelligence continues to integrate into everyday business practices, staying informed and adaptable will be key to success. For further details, check out the full announcement from Workday here.