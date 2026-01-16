Workday Enhances Retail Efficiency with AI and New Customer Partnerships

Workday, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, has made a significant leap in the retail and hospitality sectors, addressing some of the most pressing challenges faced by small business owners in these industries. As many organizations grapple with high turnover rates and operational inefficiencies, Workday’s latest innovations promise not just improvements in hiring but also in employee management and forecasting.

More than 1,800 retail and hospitality companies, including names like Alterra Mountain Company and Zaxby’s, are harnessing Workday to streamline their operations. The platform’s integration of HR and finance tools provides a comprehensive real-time view of key metrics across businesses. This means that instead of being bogged down by manual processes, managers can focus more on leading their teams and enhancing the customer experience.

Keith Pickens, Workday’s global managing director for retail and hospitality, stated, “Retail and hospitality organizations are changing quickly, with new customer expectations and evolving workforce challenges. Our customers want simple, flexible tools that work in the real world.” This sentiment resonates with small business owners who often juggle multiple roles and responsibilities.

The challenges for frontline workers are mounting. Recent research from Workday indicates that 56% of organizations are facing higher-than-normal turnover rates, a trend that many small business owners can relate to during peak seasons. Workday’s latest enhancements include updates to their demand forecasting capabilities, which utilize AI to create more accurate workforce schedules based on historical data. Early results from firms like Arcis Golf demonstrate a notable 67% reduction in time spent creating or adjusting weekly schedules.

For managers in the retail and hospitality sectors, this can mean a substantial reduction in daily administrative tasks. Workday’s Frontline Agent tool, for example, simplifies shift changes and minimizes the manual effort typically involved in staffing adjustments. Early users report a staggering 90% decrease in the time required to manage these changes. As a result, managers enjoy more time to engage with customers and staff, while workers benefit from quicker responses regarding their schedules.

In addition, hiring remains a significant hurdle for small enterprises. The acquisition of Paradox positions Workday to improve hiring processes. By offering tools like the Workday Paradox Candidate Experience Agent and Paradox Conversational ATS, businesses can maximize efficiency in recruitment strategies. Retailers using these solutions, such as 7-Eleven and Ace Hardware, have streamlined up to 90% of hiring tasks, achieving time-to-hire rates as low as 3.5 days. Stef Nikitas, director of talent acquisition at Ace Hardware, shared, “Our recruiters were spending too much time on manual scheduling and administrative tasks… With Paradox, we now screen candidates in minutes instead of hours.”

While these developments are encouraging, small business owners should consider potential challenges as they integrate new technologies. Both initial costs and staff training can present barriers, especially for smaller organizations with limited budgets. Further, transitioning from traditional hiring and staffing processes may require cultural shifts within businesses that are accustomed to more manual practices.

Workday plans to showcase these capabilities at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2026, allowing small businesses to see firsthand the efficiencies that can be gained through these innovations. The demand forecasting capabilities in Workday Scheduling will be available at the end of January 2026, with additional features rolling out in the spring.

In a rapidly changing retail landscape, solutions like Workday’s provide a pathway for small business owners to tackle workforce challenges head-on. By leveraging AI-driven tools for scheduling and hiring, businesses can create a more efficient, engaged work environment that responds effectively to both employee and customer needs.

For more details, you can visit the original press release here: Workday Press Release.