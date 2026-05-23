Workday Integrates HR Self-Service Agent with Microsoft 365 Copilot

Workday, widely recognized for its enterprise AI platform, recently announced a significant enhancement to its services that promises to streamline HR and finance processes for small businesses. The new integration of the Sana Self-Service Agent into Microsoft 365 Copilot allows employees and managers to access essential HR and finance information without disrupting their workflow.

In a work environment where multitasking is the norm, professionals often juggle multiple applications—email, chat platforms, and external portals—to manage simple tasks related to pay, time off, and expense claims. This back-and-forth can lead to lost productivity, especially for small business owners who may already wear many hats. The integration aims to alleviate these frictions.

Sana acts as an interface connecting an organization’s people and financial data, streamlining various operational tasks. Joel Hellermark, Sana’s general manager at Workday, noted, “People shouldn’t have to jump between systems just to get a simple HR or finance answer.” Employees can utilize the Self-Service Agent to ask about vacation balances, request time off, check expense status, and understand company policies—all from within the Microsoft 365 environment.

For small business owners and their teams, this integration is a game-changer. Here are some key benefits:

Efficiency: Employees and managers can complete everyday HR and finance tasks in seconds. Imagine having the ability to approve timesheets or review team goals without needing to flip screens or log into multiple applications. User-Friendliness: Leveraging natural language queries means that employees do not need to navigate complex systems to find information or submit requests. This simplicity enhances user adoption and minimizes the training burden. Operational Control: Small business owners can maintain the security and compliance measures they have in place. All interactions via the Self-Service Agent run through Workday, ensuring that data governance is preserved while employees engage with the system. Quick Implementation: For businesses already using Microsoft 365 Copilot, integrating Sana requires minimal setup. There’s no need for extensive training or new licensing, making it a cost-effective solution for small firms.

However, as with any new technology, small business owners should also weigh potential challenges. Here are a few considerations:

Technical Integration: While setup is straightforward, the reliance on existing infrastructure means that companies must ensure their Workday services are fully functional and up to date before implementing the new integration. User Adoption: Even with its user-friendly design, there may be initial resistance to adopting new technology, particularly among employees who are accustomed to traditional methods of communication and task management. Data Privacy Concerns: With data flowing through multiple systems, small businesses must remain vigilant about data privacy and security. While Workday emphasizes compliance and security, ensuring employees understand these measures can mitigate concerns. Ongoing Support: The integration might require additional technical support from IT teams to handle any issues that arise post-implementation. Small businesses with limited IT staff should consider this as part of their planning.

Organizations like Direct Supply have already begun reaping the benefits of integrating AI solutions in their operations. Sarah Rolfs, SVP of HR & Transformation, highlighted the importance of such partnerships in driving agility and clarity for decision-making, thereby improving outcomes for customers and communities served.

As Workday further develops its services, it aims to foster interoperable AI-driven solutions across various platforms. This progressive approach demonstrates Workday’s commitment to evolving with the needs of small businesses and maintaining a balance between innovative technology and secure operations.

Sana Self-Service Agent is now generally available for eligible Workday and Microsoft customers, allowing businesses to enhance their HR and finance workflows right where their employees are already working. For more information, visit Workday’s official announcement at Workday Newsroom.

With businesses continuously seeking ways to optimize operations and boost productivity, the integration of AI tools like sana into everyday work processes signals a significant step forward in creating efficient and responsive workplaces.