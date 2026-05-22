Workday Launches AI Accelerator to Empower Aspiring Solopreneurs in U.S.

A new initiative by Workday aims to empower aspiring small business owners through a unique AI-focused accelerator program. Launched in partnership with Anthropic and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the Workday Foundation Solopreneurship Accelerator Program seeks to provide essential resources for solo entrepreneurs across the United States.

Designed to uplift new solopreneurs, the program offers $150,000 in total funding, with each of the selected 15 participants receiving a $10,000 grant. This funding is intended to help cover various business expenses, enabling these individuals to focus on building and scaling their enterprises. Additionally, participants will gain access to free Claude AI credits—Anthropic’s advanced AI tool—and a specially crafted curriculum aimed at enhancing their AI skills.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, and AI holds incredible potential to open the doors of opportunity,” said Carrie Varoquiers, Chief Impact Officer at Workday. The initiative reflects a growing recognition of the role that artificial intelligence plays in driving economic growth, particularly in challenging times.

As more small businesses turn to AI-powered tools, recent findings indicate that more than three-quarters of small business owners currently utilize AI, with 93% reporting positive impacts on their operations. This program aims to foster a new wave of solopreneurs who are equipped to harness these technologies for strategic advantages in marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and financial planning.

The accelerator will feature a robust curriculum developed by LISC that emphasizes AI fluency and practical business applications. “In the race to adapt and understand how to harness the power of AI technologies, it is crucial for the health of our communities that small businesses are equipped to utilize this technology to help grow and sustain their livelihoods,” stated Michael Pugh, president and CEO of LISC.

This program is particularly timely. In a landscape where the barriers to starting a business have significantly lowered, the integration of AI offers a formidable boost. “Solo founders are some of the country’s most determined builders and often the most resource-constrained,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic. By providing essential tools and resources, the program aims to empower these individuals to reach a wider customer base and better serve their communities.

Small business owners interested in applying can look forward to an extensive support system, including one-on-one coaching from LISC’s network of Business Development Organizations (BDOs). The initial cohort is set to begin in July 2026, and LISC plans to publicly share insights gained from the program to benefit other entrepreneurs and organizations focused on supporting small businesses.

It’s important for aspiring solopreneurs to recognize both the opportunities and challenges the program presents. While the funding and resources can significantly benefit their ventures, those applying will likely need to demonstrate not just a viable business idea but also a commitment to leveraging the technologies at their disposal effectively. The program will also require participants to stay engaged with the curriculum and coaching, making time management paramount.

For small business owners eager to explore the advantages of AI but unsure where to begin, the accelerator could offer a much-needed leg up. The blend of financial assistance, targeted training, and expert guidance makes this initiative a compelling opportunity for those looking to innovate their business operations.

For more information about the accelerator, future updates, and to apply, visit LISC’s dedicated webpage on the program here.

For additional details about the Workday Foundation and its initiatives, visit Workday.

Discover how this initiative reflects the growing intersection of technology and small business support while considering how your venture might adapt to leverage these emerging tools for success in an ever-evolving marketplace.