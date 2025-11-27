Workday Launches Global Developer Network and Partners with Google Cloud

In an era where data is the lifeblood of decision-making, Workday is stepping up to empower small businesses with innovative tools and partnerships. Recently announced during Workday Rising EMEA in Barcelona, the launch of a global developer network and a collaboration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery is set to transform how small businesses can access and leverage AI technologies.

Workday, a recognized leader in enterprise AI solutions that streamline HR and financial management, aims to democratize access to artificial intelligence with its new initiatives. “With the launch of our global developer network and Google BigQuery joining Workday Data Cloud, we’re opening our ecosystem in ways that meaningfully expand what’s possible for customers,” stated Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology at Workday. This announcement signals a significant shift in providing small enterprises with valuable resources tailored for growth and efficiency.

The new global developer network opens doors for aspiring developers and those already in the workforce. Through a structured program, participants can gain critical skills, complete certifications, and gain hands-on experience with Workday’s AI solutions. Workday has partnered with institutions such as Chennai Institute of Technology and KL University, along with staffing agencies like Helios Consulting and Randstad Digital, to create dedicated training programs. These efforts seek to fill gaps in the tech labor pool with professionals equipped to implement AI strategies in businesses of all sizes.

Small business owners stand to gain immensely from these developments. By harnessing AI tools, they can streamline operations, improve customer interactions, and enhance financial forecasting. For instance, the ability to build predictive models for cash-flow forecasting without extensive integration hurdles means small businesses can make informed decisions faster.

Once trained, developers earn a Workday Pro Developer Certification and gain visibility through the Workday Talent Directory, which connects them with companies actively seeking skilled talent to drive their AI initiatives. This is a notable advantage for small businesses that may struggle to compete for tech talent with larger corporations. “The Workday developer network will transform how we connect talent with opportunity. With a verified pool of Workday-certified developers, we can help clients quickly and confidently find skilled professionals,” remarked Trevor Lee, CEO of Helios Consulting.

In addition to expanding its talent pool, Workday also announced that Google BigQuery has joined its Data Cloud, enhancing the platform’s utility for users. This integration allows small businesses to access their HR and finance data securely while utilizing Google Cloud’s advanced analytical tools. This means that small firms can now analyze business performance and customer behaviors without the burden of duplicating sensitive information, ensuring security and compliance.

Andi Gutmans, VP and GM of Data Cloud at Google Cloud, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, “By combining Workday’s trusted HR and finance data with Google Cloud’s leading analytics and AI capabilities, customers can build intelligent agents to streamline their operations.” For small business owners, this translates to the ability to leverage sophisticated AI-driven insights to make quicker, smarter decisions that can ultimately improve operational efficiency.

While the prospects are promising, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. Integrating new technologies often comes with a learning curve and resource allocation hurdles. Smaller firms may need to invest in training and development to ensure their teams can utilize these new tools effectively. The requirement for ongoing training also means that businesses must commit time and resources to keep their staff updated on the evolving landscape of AI technologies.

Workday’s ecosystem approach extends beyond simply providing tools; it focuses on building a community that fosters collaboration and continuous learning. With the planned acquisition of Pipedream, an integration platform for AI agents, Workday further strengthens its commitment to creating an open ecosystem. This will facilitate smoother connections between Workday’s data and third-party systems, enhancing versatility for small businesses using various software applications.

Scheduled to launch in early 2026, the global developer network and the enhanced Workday Data Cloud represent a significant opportunity for small businesses. As they prepare for these changes, it is vital for owners to stay informed about how these advancements can play a role in their strategic planning and operations.

For more information, you can read the full announcement from Workday here.