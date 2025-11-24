Workday Launches GO to Simplify Global Payroll for Midsize Businesses

In a move set to transform operations for midsize businesses, Workday has unveiled significant updates to its Workday GO platform, designed to streamline HR and financial management. This comprehensive, all-in-one solution is targeted at the 90% of global companies identified as midsize, addressing their unique challenges and empowering them with advanced technology often reserved for larger enterprises.

Midsize businesses are critical players in the economy, generating approximately 70% of global employment and contributing significantly to GDP. Yet, many of these organizations grapple with outdated systems and inefficiencies, which hinder their ability to compete effectively. Workday GO seeks to bridge this gap by offering industry-leading HR, payroll, and AI capabilities under one roof, making it easier for these businesses to manage their operations.

“Midsize organizations are often forced to choose between powerful technology and practical simplicity,” explained Max Wessel, Workday’s Senior Vice President of Growth. “Workday GO changes that equation. We’ve combined the power of enterprise-grade HR, payroll, and AI with one predictable price, one trusted partner ecosystem, and one of the simplest deployment experiences in the market—so every growing business can scale confidently.”

The introduction of Workday GO Global Payroll stands out as one of the most critical features for small business owners looking to expand internationally. Payroll complexities can escalate when businesses enter new markets, facing varying compliance rules and regulations. Workday GO Global Payroll offers a seamless, integrated system designed to pay employees worldwide easily. Job van der Voort, CEO of Remote, noted, “Workday GO Global Payroll removes one of the biggest barriers to global growth: disconnected systems for hiring and paying international teams.”

Another layer of support is provided through the new Workday GO Partner Network, which consists of global payroll, benefits, and deployment partners. This ecosystem allows businesses to upscale operations while minimizing the typical complexities associated with international expansion. With partners like Benefit Harbor and OneSource Virtual, companies can more easily navigate the intricacies of global hiring and compliance.

Workday’s innovations don’t stop at payroll. They have introduced the Deployment Agent to facilitate quicker, easier setups for the Workday GO platform. This AI-powered assistant minimizes complexity and lowers implementation time by up to 25%, enabling businesses to achieve operational efficiency sooner. Denise Trentin, Manager of Global HR Projects at Master Builders Solutions, shared her positive experience: “With Workday GO, we went from kick-off to go-live in just 42 working days—a clear sign of strong teamwork and focus to deliver in time, scope, and budget.”

Midsize organizations can also benefit from embedded Workday agents from day one, which are designed to automate processes, reduce manual work, and allow teams to focus on strategic growth. The ability to access enterprise-grade AI capabilities equips small businesses to operate more efficiently, driving growth with fewer resources.

While these advancements present an opportunity for small businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology, they also pose considerations. Transitioning to a new system can require upfront investment and training resources. Small business owners should weigh the potential benefits against these costs. Upgrading systems could lead to operational disruptions if not executed carefully, creating challenges during the transition period.

The next iteration of Workday GO, featuring the Deployment Agent, Workday GO Global Payroll, and the integration of partner solutions, is set to launch in February 2026 across markets including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Ireland, and France, with plans for further expansion.

For small business owners, implementing systems like Workday GO can foster growth, enhance operational efficiency, and facilitate international expansion without the headache of complicated processes. At a time when adaptability is paramount, these solutions may prove invaluable in navigating the evolving business landscape.

Eventual pricing structures, user experiences, and integration approaches will be critical for small businesses as they consider Workday GO. More details on this solution are available in the original press release at Workday Newsroom.

As companies strive for future success and efficient scalability, platforms like Workday GO could provide the strategic edge needed to compete effectively in an increasingly complex global market.