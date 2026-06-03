Workday Launches Sana AI to Streamline IT Support and Travel Management

In the evolving landscape of small business management, automation and efficiency are key to maintaining a competitive edge. Recently, Workday, a leading enterprise AI platform, unveiled two new solutions that promise to streamline IT and travel expense management: Sana for IT Service Management (ITSM) and the Sana Travel Agent. Both tools aim to simplify complex workflows, promising tangible benefits for small business owners looking to enhance productivity without the overhead typically associated with extensive IT departments.

Sana for ITSM is designed to automate common service tasks in HR, finance, and IT. This new AI-driven tool intends to handle everyday IT requests, from employee onboarding to offboarding processes. By aligning seamlessly with Workday’s existing data context, Sana can efficiently manage requests such as access changes and password resets through conversational prompts.

For small businesses, the key benefits of Sana for ITSM are considerable. Owners can expect faster response times for routine IT issues, which can minimize downtime and boost employee productivity. As Gerrit Kazmaier, Workday’s president of product and technology, noted, “AI lets us break free from the limitations of enterprise applications, removing that complexity… and more productive work days for our customers.”

This solution offers practical applications such as:

Speedier Resolutions: Employees can get IT help swiftly without navigating multiple tools or ticketing systems. Automated Access Changes: As employees join or leave, their access can be updated in real time, eliminating the risk of orphaned accounts. Reduced IT Workloads: By identifying repetitive tasks, the system can automate many traditional helpdesk functions, allowing IT teams to focus on more complex challenges.

Alongside Sana for ITSM, Workday also launched the Sana Travel Agent, a tool that converges the travel planning and expense reporting processes into one streamlined experience. This tool allows employees to plan trips, manage bookings, and record expenses in an integrated, user-friendly interface, reducing the clerical burden of travel organization.

For small business owners, the Travel Agent can simplify planning by:

Centralizing Travel Coordination: Managers can easily confirm schedules and coordinate team travel without juggling multiple systems. Real-Time Budget Management: The tool ensures that travel expenses adhere to company policies by providing instant feedback on spending limits. Automated Expense Reporting: Employees benefit from instantaneous approvals and expense entries, eliminating the need for manual report creation after trips.

Max Wessel, Workday’s senior vice president of product, brought attention to the importance of removing friction in these processes, explaining, “The best expense report is the one you never have to do.”

While the benefits of these newly unveiled tools appear manifold, small business owners should also be aware of potential challenges. Implementing new software can require a transitional period where employees need to adapt to changes in their workflows. Additionally, it may necessitate training sessions to maximize usability and ensure everyone is comfortable with new systems.

For businesses already leveraging Workday, the integration of Sana for ITSM and the Travel Agent promises to bridge many gaps and streamline workflows. However, businesses that operate on different platforms or with limited existing infrastructure may face hurdles in adopting such advanced technologies.

Both Sana solutions are expected to be available for early adopter customers in the second half of 2026, with general release anticipated later this year. As small business owners navigate new opportunities for growth and efficiency, the launch of these AI-driven tools may provide a path to enhance operational capabilities considerably.

Business owners interested in exploring these innovations further can read more on Workday’s official blog here. As Workday rolls out these features, the impact on small business operations could redefine the standard for productivity, allowing owners to allocate resources and focus on strategic growth initiatives.