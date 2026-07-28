Workday Rising 2026 to Showcase AI-Driven HR and Finance Solutions in Vegas

Workday Rising 2026 is set to be a pivotal event for small businesses looking to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations. Scheduled for October 12-15 in Las Vegas, this conference promises more than just a gathering—it’s a deep dive into how AI can revolutionize human resources (HR), finance, and IT sectors.

With over 400 sessions slated, small business owners can expect actionable insights tailored to their unique challenges. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness AI in action, with Workday’s AI agents showcased in practical, real-world applications. There’s a lot at stake for small businesses; understanding these innovations could mean the difference between staying competitive and falling behind.

One of the key benefits of attending Workday Rising is the chance to gain firsthand experience with cutting-edge AI functionality. Companies across various sectors have already begun to implement AI solutions to streamline processes like hiring and workforce planning. For example, businesses that participated in previous conferences reported improved financial operations and enhanced efficiency in IT support. Attendees at Rising 2026 will learn about these best practices and how to apply them back home, potentially leading to significant time and cost savings.

“Everyone’s talking about AI agents, yet few successfully deploy them in the enterprise,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, president of product and technology at Workday. This statement captures the essence of the opportunity—while many businesses are exploring AI, very few have effectively integrated it into their existing frameworks. Small businesses can leverage the knowledge shared at this event to bridge that gap.

What’s more, the conference will feature renowned speakers, including Workday Co-founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri, who will offer insights into the company’s product roadmap and how these innovations can impact the future of HR and finance. This level of access to industry leaders makes Workday Rising a valuable networking opportunity where small business owners can exchange ideas and strategies with like-minded peers.

However, while the benefits are clear, there are challenges that small business owners must consider. The deployment of AI requires not only an understanding of the technology but also a commitment to reshaping existing workflows. Small businesses may face resource constraints when attempting to integrate these solutions. It’s essential to have a clear roadmap to ensure that any new AI implementation aligns with the company’s overall goals and does not overwhelm existing operations.

Additionally, concerns about the reliability of AI technology — and ensuring it complies with trusted processes — will be crucial considerations. As Kazmaier noted, successful AI deployment involves grounding these agents in trusted business processes, which may require small business owners to rethink their current operations and workflows.

There’s also the potential for costs involved in transitioning to AI solutions, from software investments to employee training. Small business owners should assess their financial capabilities and determine if the anticipated benefits justify these expenses.

Ultimately, Workday Rising 2026 presents an opportunity for small businesses to grasp the future of AI in their operations. The combination of learning, networking, and firsthand experience can yield numerous practical applications that translate to bottom-line improvements. As Barb Muellerleile, senior director of finance and payroll at Panera, observed, the event is a gateway to embracing the “next era of AI” — a transformative resource for those ready to innovate and adapt.

With the stakes as high as the insights to be gained, small business owners should consider making their way to Las Vegas. The knowledge shared at Workday Rising could influence their strategies for years to come. To learn more about the event, visit Workday Rising 2026.