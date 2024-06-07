workday-unveils-new-ai-services-at-devcon-2024

Workday has introduced new AI capabilities aimed at enhancing its partner and developer ecosystem. This announcement was made at the company’s annual developer conference, Workday DevCon 2024. The new AI services are designed to streamline the development of intelligent solutions on the Workday platform and make these solutions more accessible to customers.
Michael Guta is the Assistant Editor at Small Business Trends and has been with the team for 9 years. He currently manages its East African editorial team. Michael brings with him many years of content experience in the digital ecosystem covering a wide range of industries. He holds a B.S. in Information Communication Technology, with an emphasis in Technology Management.