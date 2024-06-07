Workday Unveils New AI Services at DevCon 2024

Published: Jun 7, 2024 by Michael Guta In Small Business News
Workday has introduced new AI capabilities aimed at enhancing its partner and developer ecosystem. This announcement was made at the company’s annual developer conference, Workday DevCon 2024. The new AI services are designed to streamline the development of intelligent solutions on the Workday platform and make these solutions more accessible to customers.

Workday’s senior vice president of core software, Matt Grippo, stated, “We are leading the enterprise AI revolution, and we’re doing that not only by innovating at Workday – but by enabling AI innovation for our customers and partners as well. These offerings are expected to boost business efficiency and help organizations derive more value from the Workday platform and ecosystem.

Workday has unveiled several new AI services through its Workday AI Gateway. This platform allows developers to harness the power of Workday AI to build intelligent apps using Workday Extend. Enhancements include skills analysis and document intelligence services. The new services planned for release are Intelligent Answers, which utilizes generative AI to help users query existing documents or multiple files using natural language. HCM Recommender applies machine learning to worker profile and job requisition data to recommend similar workers based on user-defined attributes. Data Query simplifies the data query process in Workday by enabling natural language data queries.

Workday has also announced the general availability of the Workday AI Marketplace. This centralized platform provides customers with access to a range of AI solutions from Workday and its partners. There are currently over 15 AI partner solutions available. These solutions aim to streamline business processes and improve decision-making in areas like accounting, contracts, fraud detection, recruiting, and skills transformation.

Damien Taylor, chief technology officer of Workday practice at Kainos, highlighted the importance of this marketplace. He noted, “Workday AI Marketplace makes it easy for our joint customers to find responsible AI solutions that extend the value of the Workday platform and gives partners a launch pad to co-innovate and showcase our best AI solutions that are responsible by design.”

Workday AI Gateway is available with Workday Extend Professional. The new AI services, Intelligent Answers, HCM Recommender, and Data Query, are planned for early adopter customers this month. Workday Extend Developer Copilot is expected to be available to early adopter customers starting next month.

