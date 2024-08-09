56% of Creative Employees Plan to Leave Their Jobs Within a Year

Working Not Working Inc., a Fiverr company (NYSE: FVRR) and a leading platform for creative talent discovery, has released findings from its first-ever (un)Happiness Survey, revealing a significant dissatisfaction among full-time creative professionals. The survey, conducted across nearly 1,000 full-time employees within the Working Not Working network, highlights a growing discontent fueled by a perceived lack of employer investment in areas crucial to job satisfaction, such as opportunities, company culture, professional development, perceived value, and flexibility.

Key Findings

The survey reveals a stark reality: over half (56%) of creative professionals are considering leaving their current full-time positions within the next year, with more than 40% planning to make a move in the next six months. This trend is alarming, particularly in an industry where creativity and innovation are essential for business success.

Widespread Unhappiness : A staggering 75% of respondents reported negative happiness levels, ranging from feelings of indifference to outright misery in their current roles. The survey underscores a significant disconnect between employee expectations and employer actions, with 84% of respondents feeling undervalued and 97% citing a lack of clarity from leadership regarding career growth.

Freelancing on the Rise : Many creative professionals are taking matters into their own hands, with over 65% currently freelancing outside of their full-time jobs. Notably, more than half of these employees have not informed their employers about their freelance work and have no plans to do so.

Impact on Employee Retention: The data suggests that companies have an opportunity to turn this sentiment around. Key factors that could improve employee retention include increased salaries, better access to project opportunities, flexibility in working hours and location, and stronger commitments to corporate values and team structure. For example, flexibility in work arrangements could extend employee tenure by over three months, while improved access to opportunities could add more than 2.5 months.

Industry Implications

Justin Gignac, Co-founder & CEO of Working Not Working, expressed concern over the findings, noting that despite the post-COVID reevaluation of life priorities, many companies have failed to align their workforce management strategies with these new employee expectations. “We initially sent this out as the Happiness Survey, but the results quickly dictated we rename it. In a time when our humanity and creativity should be doubled down on as a key differentiator, too many businesses that rely on creativity have left their employees feeling like cogs: burned out, underutilized, and underappreciated. The solution is obvious: employees want to feel seen, valued and understood. They want opportunities that align with their passions. They want to make great work with a company and colleagues they believe in. And they want to be treated like humans, not headcount,” Gignac said.

The survey’s results echo broader trends identified in research from Forrester, which describes an ongoing “Employee Experience Recession” across the corporate world. Companies have been cutting back on investments in jobs, DEIB programs, and employee wellness initiatives, exacerbating employee dissatisfaction and driving the current exodus from full-time positions.

Opportunities for Employers

Despite the bleak outlook, the survey indicates that companies have the power to reverse these trends by prioritizing their employees. By focusing on enhancing company culture, increasing flexibility, and providing clearer career growth paths, employers can improve job satisfaction and retention. According to the data, stronger commitments to these areas could extend employee tenure by several months, offering a clear return on investment for companies willing to prioritize their workforce.