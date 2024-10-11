Workplace Injustice: A Silent Killer of Employee Morale and Business Success

In a recent episode of the Small Business Radio Show, I talked with Anton Gunn, an expert on workplace injustice. The interview centered on its various manifestations, and the significant impact it has on small businesses.

Anton Gunn begins by defining workplace injustice, which encompasses a range of negative behaviors that employees may experience. These behaviors include:

Harassment and Bullying: Overt forms of mistreatment that are often easier to identify.

Ostracism: Subtler forms of exclusion, such as being left out of team communications or social gatherings. These behaviors can create a toxic work environment, leading to feelings of disconnection and undervaluation among employees. It’s crucial for business owners to recognize that both overt and subtle forms of injustice can be equally damaging.

The Prevalence of Workplace Injustice

Workplace injustice is alarmingly common and mirrors societal behaviors. Anton likens it to high school dynamics, where individuals may feel the need to elevate themselves by pushing others down. This behavior is not just harmful to individuals but can also have dire consequences for businesses.

The Economic Impact

Anton cites staggering statistics, noting that workplace injustice can cost companies nearly $1 trillion annually due to high turnover rates and employee disengagement. Specifically, it costs businesses approximately $136 billion each year in employee turnover. When employees feel mistreated, they may either quietly disengage or leave for better opportunities, affecting the morale of the remaining staff and incurring significant costs related to hiring and training new employees.

Identifying and Addressing Workplace Injustice

Conduct Regular Employee Engagement Surveys

One of the first steps in addressing workplace injustice is identifying it. Anton stresses the importance of conducting regular employee engagement surveys to gauge the sentiments of the workforce. Many organizations fail to recognize the signs of discontent because they do not actively seek feedback from their employees.

Listen and Understand

Once issues are identified, leaders must listen to their employees’ concerns and understand the root causes of their dissatisfaction. Anton emphasizes the power of a simple apology in the recovery process. Many employees who experience mistreatment often do not receive acknowledgment of their pain. By addressing grievances and asking for suggestions on how to improve the workplace, leaders can begin to rebuild trust and foster a more positive environment.

Listen to the entire interview with Anton on The Small Business Radio Show.