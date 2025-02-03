X Introduces Video Tab, Expanding Platform’s Video Capabilities

X has launched its new Video Tab. It’s a feature designed to enhance video discovery and engagement for users in the U.S. The update introduces a full-screen, immersive video experience, allowing audiences to explore trending content, top creators, and live events in a centralized feed.

The new Video Tab, accessible through the play button icon in the navigation bar, offers users a curated selection of recommended videos covering sports, entertainment, news, and viral trends. The feature aims to integrate seamlessly with X’s real-time content model, making video more accessible and engaging.

“The Video Tab makes it easy for the best creators to tap into the hottest platform in the world,” said Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X. “X is where the cultural conversation is happening. If you’re not on X, you’re out of the loop.”

According to X, video views on the platform surged by 40% in 2024, with creators increasingly leveraging video content. Gen Z engagement has also increased, with the demographic now representing 35% of X’s user base.

The integration of vertical video with X’s real-time engagement model presents new opportunities for advertisers. Immersive Takeovers allow brands to secure prime ad placement in the Video Tab, maximizing reach and visibility during key moments.