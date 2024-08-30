Xero Launches Inventory Plus Software to Empower U.S. Small Businesses

Xero has announced the launch of its new inventory management software, Xero Inventory Plus, designed to help small goods-based businesses in the U.S. grow profitably. The software, which was unveiled at Xero’s premier event, Xerocon, in Nashville, aims to simplify inventory management across multiple locations and sales channels, providing businesses with a real-time, comprehensive view of their operations.

Key Features of Xero Inventory Plus

Xero Inventory Plus is tailored to meet the needs of small businesses, particularly those dealing with goods and inventory. The software offers several key features that enable business owners to streamline their operations and make informed decisions: