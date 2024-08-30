Xero Launches Inventory Plus Software to Empower U.S. Small Businesses

Xero has announced the launch of its new inventory management software, Xero Inventory Plus, designed to help small goods-based businesses in the U.S. grow profitably. The software, which was unveiled at Xero’s premier event, Xerocon, in Nashville, aims to simplify inventory management across multiple locations and sales channels, providing businesses with a real-time, comprehensive view of their operations.
Key Features of Xero Inventory Plus
Xero Inventory Plus is tailored to meet the needs of small businesses, particularly those dealing with goods and inventory. The software offers several key features that enable business owners to streamline their operations and make informed decisions:
- Unified Inventory Management: Xero Inventory Plus allows small businesses to track and manage inventory across multiple locations and sales channels in one centralized platform. This integration ensures that business owners have an up-to-date view of their inventory, sales, and product costs, which is essential for making strategic decisions that improve financial performance.
- Amazon and Shopify Integration: A standout feature of Xero Inventory Plus is its seamless integration with Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program. This allows businesses to manage their inventory across Amazon and other sales channels from a single platform. The software also integrates with Shopify, enabling businesses to synchronize product information, sales orders, and inventory across these popular e-commerce platforms.
- Automated Processes: The software automates key inventory management processes, including syncing product information and sales orders, generating low stock alerts, and setting reorder points. These features help business owners stay on top of inventory levels, reduce manual work, and minimize the risk of stockouts.
- Comprehensive Fulfillment Process: Xero Inventory Plus includes embedded shipping features powered by Shippo, allowing users to obtain shipping rates and print labels directly from the platform. This integrated fulfillment process helps businesses save time and access discounted shipping rates, eliminating the need for additional systems.
- Easy Onboarding and Expansion: The software is designed with a simple guided onboarding process, making it easy for businesses to connect new sales channels and get set up to sell to customers quickly. The user-friendly interface ensures that even those with limited technical expertise can navigate the system with ease.