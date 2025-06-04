Xero Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. Small Businesses Using Stripe

Xero, the global small business platform, has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone for small businesses in the United States, allowing users with a Stripe account to accept contactless, in-person payments through the Xero Accounting app — without the need for additional hardware or payment terminals.

The new feature enables businesses to accept all forms of contactless payments, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using just an iPhone. Transactions are processed through the iPhone’s built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, with support for PIN entry and accessibility features. The new capability is available to businesses using an iPhone XS or newer running the latest iOS version and the Xero Accounting app.

Bharathi Ramavarjula, Xero’s SVP of Payments & Ecosystem, said the launch is part of the company’s broader strategy to help small businesses stay competitive and improve their cash flow.

“Managing payments plays a vital part of the cash flow equation, but small businesses continue to face challenges, including chasing late payments,” said Ramavarjula. “With so much on their plate already, keeping pace with shifting consumer expectations and market trends can feel overwhelming.”

Xero cited its own research, which showed that 32% of consumers are frustrated when their preferred payment method is unavailable. Additionally, 21% of surveyed consumers said they would shop elsewhere if they couldn’t pay using their preferred option. The same research found that 89% of consumers use credit or debit cards.

“With the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re excited to support small businesses to streamline payment processes, enabling them to accept payments on the spot and maintain a healthy cash flow,” said Ramavarjula.

Security is a central feature of Tap to Pay on iPhone. According to Apple, the technology does not store card numbers or transaction information on its servers, keeping both business and customer data private. Merchants simply prompt customers to hold their card or device near the merchant’s iPhone at checkout to initiate a payment.

Xero emphasized the simplicity of setup. Eligible businesses can unlock Tap to Pay functionality through the Xero Accounting app and begin accepting contactless payments within minutes after downloading the app from the Apple App Store and linking their Stripe account.

The rollout marks the latest expansion of Xero’s embedded payments capabilities and reflects growing demand for seamless digital payment solutions among U.S. small business owners. Xero says the new feature eliminates hardware barriers for accepting in-person payments and empowers businesses to meet customers where they are — both literally and digitally.

For more information, Xero users can visit the Apple App Store or Xero’s website.