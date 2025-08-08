Yelp Launches Co-branded Ads to Connect National Brands with Local Businesses

National brands have long been challenged by the need to foster genuine connections with local customers, particularly those without physical storefronts. Addressing this challenge, Yelp has unveiled its Local Co-branded Showcase Ads—an innovative advertising solution designed to help national brands spotlight local partners while tapping into Yelp’s engaged audience.

This new approach allows companies across sectors such as consumer packaged goods and financial services to feature local businesses directly in Yelp search results, maximizing visibility and community engagement.

Yelp’s Local Co-branded Showcase Ads are a strategic evolution from its previous Sponsored Collections initiative. These ads enable brands to connect with users in contextually relevant searches. For instance, they may showcase a nearby sushi restaurant offering a complimentary item to Bilt Members, or highlight Pepsi beverages at an independent burger joint. This not only enhances brand exposure but also drives consumer discovery in a space where it matters most—during active search.

Pepsi is already leveraging this new advertising solution to share its Local Eats message with millions of users looking for dining options. Customized Pepsi ads appear in search results alongside local restaurant partners, creating a seamless experience for consumers. “We’re excited to partner with Yelp on the Local Co-branded Showcase Ads campaign and to work alongside our valued local business partners,” said André Moraes, PepsiCo’s Head of Away From Home Digital Lab. He noted promising results, highlighting a 25% reduction in cost per lead and an uplift in restaurant visits halfway through the campaign. This demonstrates the effectiveness of reaching consumers at critical decision-making moments.

Bilt, a company that helps users unlock exclusive benefits, was among the first to trial these ads. Their initial pilot in New York City was remarkably successful, helping consumers discover over 700 partner restaurants and generating more than 300,000 measurable location visits. Local businesses involved in the program experienced, on average, a 5.5% increase in Yelp business page views, reinforcing the tangible value of these ads.

Nicole Treiman, SVP of Product & Growth Marketing at Bilt, emphasized the impact of this co-branded approach. “Yelp’s Local Co-Branded Showcase Ads allowed us to highlight partner restaurants offering exclusive Neighborhood Benefits™ at the moment diners are choosing their next spot,” she explained. The campaign not only boosted awareness but also translated into increased spending and transaction volume at these locations, further exemplifying the potential of integrated marketing strategies.

For small business owners, the implications of Yelp’s Local Co-branded Showcase Ads are manifold. Firstly, being featured in these ads entails no cost for local businesses, putting them in the spotlight without financial burden. This creates an excellent opportunity for increased visibility, potentially driving new customer traffic, especially when national brands are involved.

However, small business owners should be mindful of some challenges. They need to ensure that their offerings align with the messaging from national brands to maintain authenticity in customers’ eyes. Additionally, participating in these promotions requires an understanding of the partnership dynamics—ensuring that local businesses can deliver on any expectations set by their national partners.

Ultimately, Yelp’s initiative is a pioneering step to further merge the capabilities of national brands with the unique offerings of local businesses—creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. This strategy not only promotes local commerce but also fosters tighter community ties, a crucial aspect for brands aiming to resonate with consumers at the ground level.

For those interested in exploring this advertising avenue further, Yelp invites businesses to visit Yelp for Brands for more information. As the program expands, local businesses might find themselves on a new path toward greater visibility and connection with their communities.

In an era where digital engagement is key, Yelp’s Co-branded Showcase Ads stand to be an essential tool for small businesses eager to harness the power of collaboration with larger brands. For details on the announcement and more insights, check out the original post here.