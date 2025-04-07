YouTube Tops List of Platforms Where Users Forget Passwords Most Often

A recent study by influencer marketing platform Heepsy reveals that YouTube users are more likely than users of any other platform to forget their passwords and request account recovery help. The study, which analyzed password-related search queries across 35 major platforms, found that YouTube leads with the highest volume of password reset activity, both in absolute numbers and per capita.

According to the findings, YouTube users request new passwords more than four times a year on average, with a staggering 1.4 billion total password-related searches. This equates to 35,899 searches per 100,000 users, making it the most problematic platform in terms of password memory.

Video streaming platforms dominated the top rankings. Facebook followed in second place with 593 million password recovery searches, or 28,238 per 100,000 users. Pinterest ranked third, logging 83.6 million searches among its 417 million active users, or 20,045 searches per 100,000. The data indicates that users of content consumption platforms like YouTube and Pinterest face password-related problems up to 43 times more often than users of communication-focused platforms.

Heepsy’s study utilized search behavior data based on three common queries: “[Platform] password reset,” “[Platform] forgot password,” and “[Platform] recover account.” These queries reflect user intent to regain access to their accounts and were adjusted relative to each platform’s active monthly user count.

“The platform where people forget their passwords the most is YouTube, leading with the highest number of password-related searches,” the study notes.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, respectively. X users averaged one password reset per year, with 77 million total queries. Instagram saw just 5,894 password-related searches per 100,000 users, totaling 94.3 million queries—79% fewer than Facebook, despite having a similar user base.

Spotify came in sixth, generating 4,236 password recovery searches per 100,000 users. Its users demonstrated a clear pattern, with “forgot password” searches (14.1 million) vastly outpacing “recover account” searches (59,500).

LinkedIn, Twitch, Line, and Discord rounded out the top ten. LinkedIn users registered 2,603 password-related searches per 100,000, while Twitch followed closely with 2,288. Line saw just 1,914, and Discord had the lowest search frequency at 1,032 per 100,000 users.

Discord’s user base showed the fewest signs of password issues, with just 0.1 password resets per user annually. The platform’s focus on persistent logins across devices and sessions likely contributes to this reduced need for password recovery.

In contrast, YouTube’s widespread use across devices may explain its top ranking. “YouTube’s massive base of 3.9 billion monthly active users, along with its cross-device usage patterns, contributes significantly to its top position in password reset frequency,” the report states.