Coming Soon: 3-Minute YouTube Shorts!

YouTube has announced a series of updates to its Shorts platform, aimed at making it easier and more fun for creators to express themselves and connect with audiences. Beginning on October 15, creators will be able to upload Shorts up to three minutes long, giving them more flexibility to tell their stories and engage with viewers. This highly requested feature marks a major update for the platform, expanding the possibilities for immersive storytelling.

Todd Sherman, Director of Product Management for YouTube Shorts, shared the excitement about the new features.

“This was a top requested feature by creators, so we’re excited to give you more flexibility to tell your story,” Sherman stated, emphasizing that the longer Shorts will help creators dive deeper into their content without restrictions.

This update applies to videos with square or taller aspect ratios, and previous videos will remain unaffected by the change.

New Tools for Easier and More Fun Content Creation

In addition to longer Shorts, YouTube is introducing new creative tools to make the process of making Shorts more fun and accessible. Templates are now available, allowing users to easily recreate the magic of their favorite Shorts. By tapping the “Remix” button on a Short, creators can select “Use this template” to follow trends, match clips to popular sounds, and add their own spin.

YouTube is also leveraging its vast content library, enabling creators to remix clips from music videos, favorite videos, and more directly from the Shorts camera. In the coming months, creators will be able to pull from multiple YouTube clips, offering even more creative freedom.

Additionally, YouTube is set to introduce Google DeepMind’s Veo, an advanced model for generating video backgrounds and standalone clips. This feature will allow creators to add extraordinary effects to their Shorts, making videos even more dynamic and visually captivating.

Enhancing Community Engagement and Trend Discovery

YouTube is making it easier for creators and viewers to stay on top of the latest trends with a new Shorts trends page on mobile. This page will highlight the hottest trends in each country, offering inspiration and a chance to jump into trending content quickly.

The community engagement experience is also being enhanced with a new feature that will allow users to preview comments directly from the Shorts feed, offering a quick glimpse into what people are saying before diving into the conversation.

Customizing the YouTube Experience

YouTube is also providing more control over how users engage with Shorts in their feed. The new “Show fewer Shorts” option allows users to customize their feed by temporarily reducing the number of Shorts shown on their Home feed. This feature can be accessed by selecting the three-dot menu on the top right of any Shorts grid.