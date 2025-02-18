YouTube Integrates Veo 2 AI Video Generation Into Shorts, Expands Creative Tools

Published: Feb 17, 2025 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

YouTube has announced the integration of Google DeepMind’s latest video generation model, Veo 2, into its Shorts platform, enhancing AI-powered creative tools for users. The update expands Dream Screen, YouTube’s AI-driven background generator, and introduces the ability to create standalone AI-generated video clips that can be added to Shorts.

With the launch of Veo 2, users can now generate video clips from simple text prompts, filling gaps in their content or creating entirely new scenes. This new capability allows creators to add AI-generated elements directly into Shorts without needing original footage.

“Need a specific scene but don’t have the right footage? Want to turn your imagination into reality and tell a unique story?” wrote Dina Berrada, Director of Product, Generative AI Creation at YouTube. “Simply use a text prompt to generate a video clip that fits perfectly into your narrative, or create a whole new world of content.”

The integration of Veo 2 enhances Dream Screen, making AI-generated videos more detailed, realistic, and faster to produce. The upgraded model improves real-world physics and human movement, while also allowing users to apply specific styles, lens effects, and cinematic filters to their AI-generated content.

How to Use Veo 2 in YouTube Shorts

Creators can access the new features in two ways:

  • To generate AI video backgrounds: Open the Shorts camera, select Green Screen, then choose Dream Screen and enter a text prompt to create a custom background.
  • To create AI-generated video clips: Open the Shorts camera, tap Add to open the media picker, then select Create at the top. After entering a text prompt, select an image, tap Create video, and choose the desired length.

YouTube has implemented SynthID watermarks and clear labels to distinguish AI-generated content. These features are now available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, with plans for further expansion.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2025, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.