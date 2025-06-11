ZayZoon Expands Financial Wellness Tools With New Perks Marketplace

ZayZoon has launched a new Perks Marketplace to provide employees broader access to financial wellness tools and exclusive discounts, the company announced Wednesday.

The Phoenix-based provider of Earned Wage Access (EWA) services said the new platform upgrade expands its benefits hub with enhanced partnerships and new services aimed at making everyday expenses more affordable and manageable for workers across all industries.

“Employee expectations have evolved faster than most employers can keep up,” said Darcy Tuer, CEO of ZayZoon. “Frontline workers especially aren’t getting the sorts of benefits that we see in other sectors. The Perks Marketplace helps close that gap, giving every employee access to tools that support their financial health and overall wellbeing.”

ZayZoon says the new platform is part of its ongoing expansion into a full financial utility tool for employees. Earlier this year, the company introduced a Rewards and Recognition product, and it expects to launch additional features — including ways for users to earn extra income directly through the ZayZoon platform — later this year.

At launch, the Perks Marketplace features a range of services across several categories:

Savings on Essentials: Discounted gift cards for groceries and gas via Prizeout, and up to 80% off prescriptions through Clever RX.

Insurance Comparisons: Access to providers such as Savvy, Insurify, Embrace Pet Insurance, Everyday Life, and InsureMyTrip.

Tax Filing Support: Low-cost tax services through Column Tax and H&R Block.

Wellness Services: Mindfulness and mental health tools from Mindfulness.com and Balance.

Financial and Legal Tools: Credit-building, budgeting, and protection tools from Monarch Money, LegalShield, FastWill, and Kikoff.

“This isn’t just a bigger perks package, it’s a smarter way for employers to tackle retention and engagement,” said Tate Hackert, Chief Strategy Officer at ZayZoon. “With the Perks Marketplace, employers can offer meaningful benefits that support every employee and strengthen their business from the inside out.”

The company says it plans to continue expanding the platform, with a goal of offering dozens of perks by the end of the year.

ZayZoon’s updated benefits offering comes as employers across multiple industries seek more effective ways to support and retain workers, particularly in the deskless and frontline sectors.