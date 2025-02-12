Zelle Surpasses $1 Trillion in Payments, Sets New Record in 2024

Zelle processed over $1 trillion in transactions in 2024, marking the highest amount ever sent through a person-to-person payment service in a single year. The platform also saw significant growth in transaction volume and user enrollment, reinforcing its role as a major financial tool for consumers and small businesses.

Zelle reported 151 million enrolled user accounts, an increase of 16 million from the previous year. Transaction volume rose 25% to 3.6 billion, while the total dollar amount sent on the platform increased 27% year-over-year. The fourth quarter of 2024 was the strongest in Zelle’s history, driven by holiday gifting and rent payments.

“Zelle is not just a popular way to send money, it’s a vital tool that’s transforming how money moves across America,” said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. “It is the go-to peer-to-peer payment method for millions of hardworking Americans, and this milestone is a testament to the trust they place in us every day. We remain intently focused on expanding access to Zelle because it unlocks opportunity for individuals, small businesses, community banks, and credit unions.”

Zelle continues to be an essential payment solution for small businesses, offering fast and secure transactions. In 2024:

23 million Zelle users made payments to small businesses in Q4.

Small businesses sent or received over 500 million transactions, a 32% increase from 2023.

These transactions totaled $283 billion, a 32% year-over-year growth.

Small business owners rely on Zelle to quickly receive payments, settle vendor balances, and compensate employees, providing immediate access to funds that fuel business operations.

Zelle expanded its reach to more than 2,200 financial institutions, with 95% of them being community banks and credit unions. Many of these institutions serve rural and minority-owned banking communities, where financial service options are limited. According to a survey of Zelle users: