Zendesk to Acquire Local Measure, Expanding AI-Powered Voice Capabilities

Zendesk has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Local Measure, a provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and advanced voice solutions. The acquisition, expected to close in May 2025, aims to enhance Zendesk’s AI-powered voice capabilities and deepen its integration with Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) cloud contact center solution.

Strengthening AI Voice and Enterprise CX

According to Zendesk, this acquisition is part of its broader strategy to expand into larger and more complex service environments. “Voice is one of the most personal and powerful ways businesses connect with their customers and employees, and managing it at scale requires a solution that is both intelligent and adaptable,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “By acquiring Local Measure, we are fast-tracking our ability to deliver a fully integrated, AI-powered voice solution that combines the strength of Zendesk’s platform with the flexibility, security, and scalability of Amazon Connect. This move positions Zendesk to lead in the next generation of AI-powered service.”

Local Measure’s technology is designed for high-volume service environments and includes features such as AI-powered automation, sophisticated call routing, and real-time service insights. The integration of these capabilities is expected to improve customer service efficiency by unifying inbound service and outbound sales and marketing efforts.

Expanding Partnership with AWS

Zendesk stated that the acquisition will reinforce its partnership with AWS, leveraging Local Measure’s existing integration with Amazon Connect. “At AWS, we are focused on helping customers solve complex challenges at scale, and Amazon Connect is a critical part of that because it brings enterprise-ready capabilities that are global and AI native,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of AWS. “We are excited to work with Zendesk and Local Measure to unlock new opportunities for organizations to benefit from Amazon Connect helping them improve customer experience and operate faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”

A New Era in Cloud Contact Centers

Jonathan Barouch, CEO of Local Measure, emphasized that the acquisition will streamline operations for Zendesk users. “We’ve worked closely with Zendesk as a strategic partner, and this next step means faster deployment, lower complexity, and cloud-native innovation making Zendesk a fresh alternative to legacy Contact Center providers,” Barouch stated.

The proposed acquisition is set to proceed under a scheme of arrangement under Australian law. Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including shareholder approval from Local Measure and regulatory and Australian Court approvals.